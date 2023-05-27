GoTyme to roll out bills, QR payment features in app

GoTyme Bank, one of the newest players in Philippine banking, this month said that it would offer more features that will provide convenience to its app users.

Among the features it plans to roll out are the bills payment feature and QR payment feature.

“Now more than ever, people scan QR codes for everything, and they pay their bills and purchases from just about anywhere,” GoTyme Bank Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel “Nate” Clarke said.

“At this crucial time where people are in the search for an efficient and trustworthy Bills Payment and QR payment app that will not fail them, GoTyme Bank is poised to be launching these very crucial features sooner rather than later,” he added.

These features were the most requested in the online question raised by Clarke in the bank’s Facebook community.

He particularly fielded suggestions on what features users would like to see on the GoTyme Bank app.

The Facebook group has more than 13,000 clients, who also shared suggestions on the features that they would like prioritized.

Clarke’s post was well-received on the group. It garnered 700 likes and 300 comments within the span of 24 hours.

The bank’s CEO said that they value their clients’ feedback that is why they seek to continue being active in similar online forums such as their Facebook group.

“That’s exactly what the market is looking for,” Clarke said, referring to the suggestions received.

“As the guardians of our clients’ well-earned savings, banking institutions and financial apps simply cannot afford to disappoint the people that entrust their money to them. And what better way for GoTyme Bank to make sure that we’re in step with what our customers need than to ask them directly what their needs are, and how we can make the GoTyme app even better,” he said.

GoTyme Bank, which launched in October 2021, is bought by the majority shareholder, the Gokongwei group. —Rosette Adel

RELATED: GoTyme offers a 5% annual savings rate