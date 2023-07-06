How to reap credit card-like rewards with GoTyme debit card

GoTyme Bank’s recently launched “Nice Card, Nice Rewards” campaign placed the GoTyme Bank Visa Debit Card in the spotlight for offering point-based benefits in each swipe, like a credit card.

Unlike other banks’ niche rewards mechanisms, the bank allows its debit card users to earn Go Reward points for each purchase via Go Shop, regardless of brand or place.

“Usually debit cards don’t have rewards. At GoTyme Bank, that’s not the case. Our partnership with Go Rewards makes our Visa debit card the most rewarding in the market,” GoTyme Bank Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Clarke said in a press release.

Though points can be earned through any local or international transaction using the card, GoTyme debit card users can gain thrice the amount of points when shopping at the bank’s partner merchants: Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, True Value, and Toys R Us. Meanwhile, they gain twice the points for every 300 pesos worth of gas purchased at Caltex.

The accumulated Go Reward points can be transferred to bank account users’ Go Save account, which offers 5% interest per annum.

Those interested to open a GoTyme bank account can download its mobile application or visit any kiosk nationwide.

GoTyme Bank is a newcomer among Philippine banks, having been established in October 2021. Its partnership with Go Rewards was launched in February 2023.

