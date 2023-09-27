Metro Pacific set to delist in October; eyes toll unit IPO

5.46 billion Metro Pacific shares tendered

Tollways unit listing expected by 2024 – CEO

Shares end 0.2% lower

Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS (MPIC) is set to become a private company in October after a tender offer to buy its publicly listed shares received backing from shareholders.

The company earlier in the day confirmed it would list its tollways and water subsidiaries after completing the voluntary delisting plan, with the tollways unit likely to be listed by 2024.

CEO Manuel Pangilinan had said on Wednesday that the group would list its major subsidiaries. A listing of its waterways subsidiary, Maynilad, is planned by 2026, he said.

A consortium led by Hong Kong-listed First Pacific 0142.HK, controlled by Indonesian billionaire Anthoni Salim and his family, in April announced a tender offer to buy shares of Metro Pacific in an effort to take it private.

The group of bidders, which includes Philippines’ GT Capital Holdings GTCAP.PS and Japan’s Mitsui & Co 8031.T, had in July raised the offer to 5.20 pesos apiece after the previous bid ran into opposition from minority shareholders over valuation.

Mitsui on Wednesday said it purchased an about $148 million stake in the infrastructure giant as part of the buyout.

Philippine government-owned Government Service Insurance System has increased its stake in the company to become a minority shareholder during the tender offer.

A total of 5.46 billion shares, equivalent to 19.04% of MPIC’s total issued and outstanding listed shares, were tendered, the company said.

Metro Pacific, which is the biggest shareholder in the country’s biggest electric utility firm, Manila Electric MER.PS, also has interests in hospitals.

Shares of Metro Pacific ended the day 0.2% lower at 5.1 pesos.

($1 = 56.9290 Philippine pesos)

— Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sriraj Kalluvila