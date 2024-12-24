Philippines plans up to P629 billion domestic borrowing in Q1

— The Philippines, one of Asia’s most active issuers of sovereign debt, plans to raise as much as P629 billion ($10.75 billion) via treasury bills and bonds in the first quarter, its Bureau of the Treasury said.

The bureau would hold weekly auctions for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills in the January to March period, offering up to 22 billion pesos at each.

It would also offer T-bonds weekly in the first quarter.

The Southeast Asian nation plans to raise 125 billion pesos each in January and March, and 115 billion pesos from T-bonds in February, the bureau said in a posting on its website on Monday.

($1 = 58.51 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty