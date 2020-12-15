Clothing brand celebrates ‘internet’s favorite R&B princess’ NIKI’s latest album with collection

A clothing brand brought Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI‘s debut album “Moonchild” to life with a nine-piece collection.

Dubbed as the “internet’s favorite R&B princess,” Nicole Zefanya, better known as NIKI, released last September her first full-length album “Moonchild.”

NIKI started her career at a young age and has opened for Taylor Swift at the age of 15. She was hailed as one of 2018’s Best New Artists by entertainment company Complex.

She also earned wide-recognition because of her breakthrough EP “Zephyr.”

To celebrate her latest album, clothing brand Guess Inc. launched limited edition capsule “GUESS Originals x NIKI ‘Moonchild’” that brings the artist’s “vision of a character realm to life.”

#GUESSOriginals x @nikizefanya ‘Moonchild’ Limited Edition Capsule available now in Indonesia, Singapore, & Malaysia. Additional locations coming soon!!! (📸: @analogpics) pic.twitter.com/Rs69x2cpPb — NIKI (@nikizefanya) December 11, 2020

The nine-piece collection that includes women’s tank top and biker short in a constellation print bears NIKI’s signature Moonchild logo. It also has short sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, jogger pants and baseball hats in both black and purple hues in sync with the lunar-themed album.

It was launched online in the Philippines on Tuesday and will have an in-store launch on December 19.

NIKI was elated to have her own collection saying it was her dream.

“To see an album that I worked on for two years take on a new life in fashion is a dream come true!” she said.

The clothing brand seeks to reach a new generation of youth fans through this collection, globally with this tie-up with record label that gave a break to NIKI, 88rising.

The musical company is also behind the debut of Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape and the High Brothers into the US market.

Director of brand partnerships, Nicolai Marciano said the apparel brand has been eyeing to work with NIKI for three years now. —Rosette Adel

