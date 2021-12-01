Circle in the square? How JC Santos met ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe in NYC

Actor JC Santos recently revealed that he personally met “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe when he was still “studying in Circle in the Square in New York” years ago.

The actor, who is promoting his new film “More Than Blue,” guested on Monster RX 93.1’s “All Out” last November 19 where he was asked to identify the “most famous person” he met.

“I was studying in Circle in the Square in New York, 50th [Street and] Broadway,” JC said.

“And then I was texting. I remember this was 2013. I was texting in the middle of the road, ‘di naman in the middle of the road, sa side lang, sa sidewalk. And then, nakarinig ako ng British accent. Sabi niya, ‘Hello, there. Do you know where Duane Reade is?'” he added.

“Narinig ko, sabi ko, ‘Kakaiba naman ‘to.’ Tapos, tinuro ko lang, ‘Oh, Duane Reade’s just there…’ ta’s habang nakatingin pa ako sa cellphone ko. Ta’s pagkatingin ko, as in sa loob ng utak ko, may sumigaw na, ‘Si Harry Potter!'” JC further said.

“‘Di ako makapagsalita… sabi ko talaga, ‘Do you want me to take you there?’ As in, naglakad kami… ni Harry Potter! Hinatid ko siya sa Duane Reade. At sinamahan ko siyang mag-groceries!” the actor shared.

JC studied musical theater at the Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York before finally pursuing acting in television and movies.

The Circle in the Square Theatre School is a non-profit drama school which offers its students an opportunity to train and perform in Broadway theater.

It offers training for actors in the professional theater, film and television through intensive workshop programs structured and designed to develop style and technique.

The school is associated with the Circle in the Square Theater, a Broadway theater in Manhattan.

The Filipino actor, a graduate of theater arts in the University of the Philippines Diliman, was initially a theater performer before he starred in local television and movie projects.

He made his television breakthrough in 2016 through ABS-CBN’s drama series “Till I Met You” starring James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

Meanwhile, Daniel was presumed to be in West Village in New York at the period when JC met him.

In an October 2013 piece, the British actor wrote that New York City was one of his “favorite places to work” and that he considers it his “second home.”

That year, he shot biographical drama film “Kill Your Darlings” where he played college-age American poet Allen Ginsberg.