Ben&Ben responds to quips about ‘sideline’ as ‘Stranger Things 4’ character

Folk-pop band Ben&Ben responded to a Twitter user who joked that a character from Netflix’s latest season of “Stranger Things” looks a lot like the twin brothers.

The first volume of the series’ highly-anticipated fourth season locally dropped on May 27.

Set in the 1980s, the series tells the story of young people who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. They begin to unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries in their quest for answers.

The first half of the penultimate season shows the characters navigating high school and its complexities while a new supernatural threat surfaces. It also presents a mystery that might stop the horrors of the “Upside Down.”

Season 4 brings the main characters together like Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and David Harbour, but it also introduces new players.

One of them is Argyle, portrayed by comedic actor Eduardo Franco.

His character acts as Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) friend who the latter befriends when their family and Eleven leave Hawkins for California.

A Filipino Twitter user found Eduardo’s character as a Guico brother lookalike.

This refers to Ben&Ben’s lead vocals, the twins, Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin.

“Daming sideline ah @BenAndBenMusic,” Twitter user @aetheryal wrote on May 28, attaching a screenshot of an episode featuring Eduardo’s character.

The Twitter account of the nine-piece collective retweeted it with a response.

“onga,” the band tweeted.

“ginagal8 niyo si ben eh,” it added in another tweet. It was a response to another Twitter user’s post that also tagged them.

The band’s post has earned 17,700 likes, over 1,200 retweets and more than 900 quote tweets so far.

Last March, the band was also referenced in a Twitter post that featured the same character in a teaser post for the fourth season.

