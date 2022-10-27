Lea Salonga surprises bride with ‘A Whole New World’ performance at wedding reception

An American bride had the time of her life after her father hired Broadway superstar Lea Salonga to sing at her wedding reception.

Wedding videographer Matt and Meredith Films shared that the bride, identified as Kaitlyn, shed tears when she saw the Filipina belt out “A Whole New World” from Disney’s animated film “Aladdin.”

Lea is the singing voice of Princess Jasmine, as well as the character of Fa Mulan in “Mulan” and “Mulan II.”

For this contribution, she was recognized as a “Disney Legend” in 2011 by the Walt Disney Company.

“If you don’t know who I am, my name is Lea Salonga and I have done the singing voices of two Disney princesses, which is why I’m here,” the Filipina said at the wedding reception.

“Lucky for us that because she’s a big Disney fan, a couple of her favorite songs happened to be the one that I got to do,” Lea added.

According to the wedding videographers, the Broadway singer performed the “Aladdin” song when Kaitlyn danced with her father.

“Such an unbelievable moment that they will remember forever!” the wedding videographers said.

They also said they were touched by the moment.

“I had a huge smile on my face in Starbucks while I was working on this. Everyone probably wondered what in the world I was doing,” the videographers commented to an Instagram user.

They added that it was “definitely a highlight experience” for them when another online user said she loved that the moment was “captured” on video.

Lea will be the featured guest artist at The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s Christmas concerts for 2022 from December 15 to 17 in Salt Lake City, United States.