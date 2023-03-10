‘Muntik nang masagasaan?’: Bianca Umali, Ruru Madrid clears air on parking lot rumor

Kapuso couple Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali separately cleared the air about the controversial parking lot incident that was much talked about on social media before with talk show host Boy Abunda.

Bianca on Tuesday guested in GMA Network’s “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” where she shared that while the situation happened, “it was exaggerated at some point.”

The Sparkle artist was referring to the 2019 SM Megamall incident where there were rumors she almost ran over Ruru with her car due to her alleged extreme jealousy.

“There was an incident pero ‘yung lahat po na lumabas na storya na nababasa niyo, to the point na muntik ko na masagasaan, it was exagerrated at some point,” Bianca said to Tito Boy.

“And I did not talk about it anymore kasi I don’t see the point of clearing the story ng side ko eh, sa lahat ng tao. So I just let it be na ganoon ‘yung tingin nila but yes, there was an incident,” she added.

Asked if the move was out of jealousy, Bianca responded, “Merong history ng pinanggagalingan.”

The actress also confirmed that there were many people in the parking lot at that time.

“People started to talk, people started to speculate… merong history ng pag-se-selos. May dahilan ka kung bakit nag-selos ka?” Tito Boy asked.

“Yes, Tito. I think kaya ko nasasabi na selosa ako, especially when it comes to my relationships, is because ganoon po ako ka-grabe mag-mahal that I am territorial,” Bianca said.

“And ‘yung pagka-selosa ko po, alam ko na nasa lugar. Kapag alam ko na meron akong pag-se-selosan, doon ako nag-se-selos. And I have been right all the time,” she added.

The actress said she and Ruru separated after the incident for eight months.

Despite that, they still continued to be “in touch” because “that’s how much they love each other.”

“We were in touch but Ruru did everything he could to save the relationship as well and to win me back,” Bianca said.

“I did so much work also to forgive and to say na, ‘Okay, let’s start again because I love you,'” she added.

Ruru, who guested on the show two days after Bianca’s appearance, also confirmed that the narration of the parking lot story was exaggerated.

When Tito Boy asked him if it was true that he almost got ran over, the actor said, “No. That’s not true.”

Ruru also said he saw Bianca’s “worth” after the incident.

“I mean, siguro, dun pumapasok ‘yung ‘pag wala sa’yo, dun mo siya hahanapin. Pagka-nandiyan siya sa tabi mo, parang tina-take for granted mo siya,” he shared.

“Pero nung naramdaman kong nawala siya sa’kin, dun ko naramdaman na hindi ko kayang wala siya. So, I did everything just to, para maging okay ‘yung relationship naming dalawa, kasi alam ko sa sarili ko na kapag kasama ko siya, I’m at my best,” the actor added.

The interviews ended the speculations about the controversial incident which only saw a closure four years after it happened.

“‘Di pala totoo ‘yun, walang Hit in Run na nangyari kay Ruru Madrid. Natural lang mag-selos itong si Bianca Umali, at least nasa lugar daw niya ang pagseselos. Nagkamali lang ang tingin ng mga tao sa kaniya hahahaha, so ligtas siya sa chismis,” a Facebook user said in response to the videos.

“At least [nagyon], na-explain na keep the love alive, RUCA!!!” another Pinoy commented, referring to a portmanteau of the couple’s names.

In November 2019, Philippine Entertainment Portal reported allegations that Ruru almost got ran over by Bianca in a parking lot after the premiere of his romance movie with Jasmine Curtis-Smith, “Cara X Jagger.”

At that time, reports said that Ruru and Bianca had not yet made their relationship with each other public.

The actor, meanwhile, admitted that he had a crush on Jasmine.

The following is an excerpt of the narration of the parking lot incident by PEP before:

Ayon sa isang eyewitness, dumalo si Bianca sa premiere night ng Cara X Jagger bilang suporta kay Ruru, pero nauna siyang lumabas mula sa loob ng sinehan.

Ang akala ng lahat, umuwi na si Bianca kaya nagulat sila nang biglang lumitaw ang aktres sa parking lot. Sinilip daw ni Bianca ang loob ng sasakyan ni Ruru para makita kung sino ang mga kasama ng kanyang boyfriend.

Lahad ng eyewitness sa Cabinet Files: ‘Sina Jasmine, Direk Ice Idanan, at may dalawa pang kasama si Ruru sa sasakyan. Nasa unahan si Ruru at nagsisiksikan sa likuran si Jasmine at ang ibang kasama nila.’

‘Pupunta sila sa after-party ng Cara X Jagger. Biglang dumating si Bianca, sumilip sa bintana ng sasakyan at sarcastic na nagsabi ng ‘Congrats, ha?’ sabay talilis pabalik sa kanyang kotse.’

‘Bumaba si Ruru mula sa sasakyan, sinundan niya si Bianca. Pero nang buksan nito ang kotse, itinulak niya si Ruru saka pinaandar ang sasakyan. Muntik nang masagasaan si Ruru.’

Marami ang nakasaksi sa pangyayari, kabilang ang ama ni Ruru na si Bong Madrid na mahigpit na niyakap ang anak at napaiyak sa sobrang sama ng loob dahil sa naging trato ni Bianca sa young actor.

Reportedly, nangangamba nang husto si Bianca dahil baka lumabas ang balitang mahirap ilihim dahil marami ang nakasaksi.

Bukas ang PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) sa panig ni Bianca tungkol sa insidente, na posibleng maging mitsa ng paghihiwalay nila ni Ruru dahil masyadong nasaktan ang mga magulang ng aktor sa ginawa niya.

Pinoys eventually began to speculate about the incident on social media.

An example of this is a 2020 Twitter post, when an account asked the public to share the “rumored or verified” issues, controversies, and scandals that they remember about Kapuso actors.

“Bianca Umali x Ruru Madrid x Jasmine Curtis sa parking lot,” an online user answered before with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

“Nakakaloka [naman] si Bianca Umali na gumawa ng eksena sa parking lot ng SM dahil sa selos. Mami, ‘wag tayong mang-aaway sabay mananagasa ng jowa. Brutal ah! Nasa public place pa,” another Twitter user said in 2019 with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

Ruru and Bianca only admitted their relationship to the public in 2022. At that time, the actor said they were already dating “for four years.”