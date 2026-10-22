‘Well-raised’: Bimby Aquino praised for considering Kuya Josh in future marriage

Veteran talk show host Boy Abunda, popularly known as “Tito Boy,” became emotional as he revealed Bimby Aquino’s non-negotiable condition for marrying a woman, which stemmed from a promise he made to his older brother.

A video of Tito Boy recounting his encounter with his close friend’s son went viral, showing the host getting teary-eyed as he shared Bimby’s preferences in choosing a life partner.

“Ang nakaka-touch dito si Bimb. Sabi niya, the kindest and most generous, ‘I will only marry a girl who can accept kuya. Because I know that one day, when mama is gone, I will take care of him,’” he recalled.

“Nakaka-proud,” the TV host said and then proceeded to wipe his tears.

Hindi napigilang maging emosyunal ng King of Talk na si Boy Abunda nang ibahagi ang panayam niya kay Bimby Aquino patungkol sa kuya nito na si Josh. BIMBY: “I will only marry a girl who can accept Kuya, because I know one day when Mama is gone, I will take care of him.” 🥹 https://t.co/BSBxrfu7Po — M U L T I 🌟S T A N (@STAN_GIRLING) October 21, 2026

The video has since gone viral on social media, with one post on X (formerly Twitter) garnering 7,100 likes.

Many Filipinos echoed the sentiment, praising media personality Kris Aquino for raising a son like Bimby.

“Alam mong pinalaki nang maayos ng mga Aquino,” an online user commented.

“A well-raised child is a mother’s achievement and Kris deserves her flowers for that,” another X user wrote.

“Hindi man pinalad si Kris sa lalaki pagdating sa pag-ibig, blessed naman siya sa mga anak niyang lalaki,” another Pinoy commented.

“Bimby is the standard of a good son and brother,” a different X user wrote.

“You can really tell that Bimby was raised with so much love and guidance. No animosity, just genuine love for his family and the maturity to understand the responsibility that comes with taking care of Kuya Josh. That says so much about Kris Aquino as a mother. She raised him well,” another X user said.

Bimby is the younger brother of Joshua “Josh” Aquino, Kris’ eldest son with actor Phillip Salvador, who is on the autism spectrum.

Joshua previously made headlines after podcast hosts mocked his condition. The Pod Network has since terminated its contract with the podcast.

ALSO READ: Autism Society Philippines calls out podcast hosts for mocking Josh Aquino

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that can affect how a person communicates, interacts with others and experiences the world.

Autistic people may qualify as persons with disabilities (PWDs), whose rights are protected under the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons.