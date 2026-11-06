Game on: Controller-inspired furniture collection lands in Philippines

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Players can look forward to an upgraded gaming experience as two global giants team up for a collection designed with gamers in mind.

Swedish furniture brand IKEA and video game brand XBOX launched the YXSTABY collection in the Philippines on Wednesday, November 4, at the IKEA Pasay store, following its international release in October.

IKEA Philippines sales leader May Castillo said the collaboration between the two global giants aims to offer Filipino gamers a budget-friendly gaming setup.

“For Filipino gamers, the collaboration is even sweeter with IKEA’s affordable pricing and insights into how people really live, especially since the Philippines ranks first globally among internet users who play video games on any device and play an average of 11 hours per week, the highest weekly gaming time globally,” she said.

The nine-piece collection features designs inspired by XBOX gaming controllers, including a cushion and a stool.

The green gaming D-pad cushion is inspired by the “+”-shaped directional button on the controller, while the tilting thumbstick stool is patterned after the controller’s analog stick.

Those looking for a flexible and comfortable gaming experience can also add a gaming lounge chair and a gaming side table to their homes.

The lounge chair allows users to lean forward or recline while playing, while the rolling side table can be moved from one place to another.

Other pieces designed to accommodate gaming gadgets and accessories include gaming TV stands on castors, a gaming laptop support with storage, a gaming controller display box, a gaming monitor stand, and a gaming D-pad controller platter.

Media personality Bimby Aquino and cosplayers Prince de Guzman and Awie de Guzman played video games during the launch event and tried out some of the collection’s pieces.

The YXSTABY collection is available at the IKEA’s physical stores and online shop.