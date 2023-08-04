R&B Artist Mac Ayres to perform in Manila

Rising R&B star Maclean Daniel Ayres, better known as Mac Ayres, will make his solo debut performance in Manila this month.

His concert is scheduled August 19 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

Ayres is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Sea Cliff, New York, and is one of the modern R&B artists trending as of late due to his fresh take on contemporary R&B music.

During the concert, Ayres is expected to perform his most beloved tracks along with songs from his latest album, “Comfortable Enough.”

Fans are expected to enjoy an evening of what Philippine events company Insignia Presents described as one with “soulful vibes, groovy rhythms, and heartfelt storytelling.”

The Philippine events company said in a press release that Ayres is influenced by many iconic artists in the R&B genre.

“With influences ranging from Stevie Wonder to D’Angelo and John Mayer, Ayres seamlessly fuses elements from different eras to create a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly modern,” the company said.

Tickets for Ayres’ solo debut concert in Manila are available for purchase on its website www.InsigniaPresents.com and in SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

