Pinoys stoked over upcoming concert of UMI in Manila

American singer-songwriter UMI is set to perform in Manila as part of the Insignia Concert Series, and Filipino fans are excited.

Event productions company Insignia Presents announced that UMI will perform her R&B and neo-soul songs live at Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in BGC, Taguig on August 15.

This is part of a concert series that showcases artists on the rise.

The singer’s Filipino fans took to the comment sections of Insignia Presents’ posts on Facebook and Instagram to express their excitement.

“‘WAG [NIYO] ‘KO UBUSAN NG TICKET, UTANG NA LOOB,” a Facebook user wrote.

“WOIIIII FEEL Q [KO] KERI KO [SIYANG] PAG-IPUNAN, SIS :sob:,” commented an Instagram user.

The concert is expected to feature Umi’s popular songs “Love Affair,” “Remember Me” and “Butterfly.”

Tickets are priced at P2,650 pesos and are available at www.InsigniaPresents.com and in SM Tickets outlets.