R&B star UMI to return to Manila for kick-off of Insignia Concert Series Year 2

Rising soulful R&B star UMI is set to once again perform in Manila this week.

Her return will mark the kickoff of the second year of Insignia Presents’ Insignia Concert Series.

UMI will stage her concert called “Talking to the Wind” tour on Thursday, April 11 at the 12 Monkeys Music Hall & Pub in Pasig City.

This comes months after the success of UMI’s first concert in the country in August last year.

READ: Pinoys stoked over upcoming concert of UMI in Manila

For UMI’s comeback, fans can expect her performing crowd-favorite hits along with new tracks from her latest EP, “Talking To The Wind”. This features like “happy im” and “why dont we go” as well as her recent single “wherever u r (featuring V of BTS).”

Those who want to watch UMI perform live in Manila can purchase the ticket at 3,800 from online channels www.InsigniaPresents.com or at any SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

Aside from the anticipated concert, fans can get an exclusive VIP Meditation Experience before the show, with an intimate session with UMI herself. Insignia Presents said this sets the stage for “an unforgettable night of peace and music.”

To get access to the VIP Meditation Experience, the public may avail the tickets priced at P4,000, a ticket upgrade separate from the live concert ticket. These can be purchased online at www.InsigniaPresents.com. — Rosette Adel