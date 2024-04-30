Netizens spot pirated Hollywood movie link on DPWH’s website

Social media users were surprised when a Google search of a Hollywood movie pulled up a link to a website of a Philippine government agency.

Online user @vinylattes on the X (formerly Twitter) platform raised awareness of the “Challengers” movie appearing on the website of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday.

“Bakit may Challengers link ang [DPWH],” she wrote on April 29 with loudly crying emojis.

bakit may challengers link ang dpwh 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H1ELHSCVk6 — angel 🍉 (@vinylattes) April 29, 2024

Another X user showed the Google search results when typing the keywords “challengers movie dpwh.”

As of writing, clicking the link of the DPWH site already leads to a “Page not found” webpage.

“The requested page “/dpwh/sites/default/files/webform/pmr/challengers-full-2p.pdf” could not be found,” it reads.

An archived copy of the webpage reveals the link leading to a PDF document stating a “free” streaming of the “Challengers.”

The appearance of a pirated movie link on the DPWH’s website earned various reactions and speculations from Filipinos.

“This is where our taxes go,” an online user commented.

“They wanted to see the film so bad just like ME!” another X user exclaimed.

“Movie nyo naka-PDF na, ‘san ka pa,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Another x user speculated that the government agency could be “hosting a pirated site.”

“I think the government is hosting a pirated site ta’s nalimutan nila na ‘yung domain name ng DPWH ay pointing to the same server with that pirated site. Nalimutan i-configure nang maayos sa proxy, lmao,” the online user said.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has not yet issued a statement about the reported movie link appearing on its website.

“Challengers” is a subversive R-rated drama that follows Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis star caught in a love triangle with fellow athletes Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor) that follows the trio from their teenage years to adulthood.

It premiered in the United States on April 26.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film has been described as a “fizzy, lightly sexy, enjoyable tease of a movie” by the New York Times.

The following is its synopsis, based on the production company’s website:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

“Challengers” is now showing in the Philippines exclusively at Ayala Malls cinemas.