Mayhem in EDSA? MMDA closes EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound for one-month repair

Mayhem in EDSA?

This was what some Filipinos thought after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said it will close the southbound lane of the EDSA Kamuning flyover for a month.

The closure will cover three lanes of the flyover and will commence on June 25 at 6 a.m.

It is meant to address the large cracks and potholes that were found on its road last week, which lead to a partial closure of the southbound lane.

MMDA said that the announced closure is intended to expedite the rehabilitation to be done by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

DPWH Officer-in-Charge District Engineer Eduardo Santos said the 30-day closure is needed since repairs will be done manually without heavy machinery.

He added that concrete mixes have a seven-day curing period to ensure the structure’s strength, stability and resistance.

MMDA chair Romando Artes said the DPWH had checked the cracks and that the agency has requested the closure.

“Nang buksan po nila ang mga may crack na portion nitong tulay ay nakita nila na kailangan pong kumpunihin ‘yung 30-meter stretch nitong buong tulay,” he was quoted on Tuesday.

“Mano-mano po ang pagbaak ng semento dahil hindi po puwedeng gamitan ng heavy equipment dahil baka maapektuhan po ‘yung dalawang lanes pa na nasa tabi,” Artes added.

DPWH National Capital Regional Director Nomer Canlas apologized for the inconvenience the repair works will bring.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience but the public’s safety is our priority here,” he said.

The pending closure worried some Filipinos who have been battling traffic in the metro amid the loosened COVID-19 restrictions on mobility.

RELATED: Metro Manila commuter woes in photos, videos: Long queues, crowded terminals for buses, trains

“Mayhem in Edsa,” a Twitter user commented in response to the reports.

“And on Pride march too? Gonna be hell of a nightmare to travel,” another online user predicted, citing the upcoming Metro Manila Pride March and Festival that will happen on Pasay on Saturday.

“Wow! Good luck, traffic pa more! FYI (for your information), ang Kamuning flyover ay isang making part ng decongestion rekta from Q.Ave to Cubao. Ngayon, lahat ng sasakyan sa ilalim dadaan,” a different Filipino noted.

The MMDA advised motorists to take alternate routes following the pending closure. These are the following:

Alternate Route for vehicles coming from EDSA southbound:

Turn right at Scout Borromeo St.

Straight towards Scout Ybardolaza and J.D. Jimenez St.

Turn left at E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue

Turn left at New York Avenue or take Aurora Boulevard to EDSA going to a destination

Mabuhay Lanes:

ROUTE A (for vehicles coming from EDSA):

Turn right at West Avenue

Right at Quezon Avenue

U-turn near Magbanua

Right at Timog

Right at T. Morato

Right at E. Rodriguez

Left at Gilmore

Straight to Granada

Right to Santolan Road or right at N. Domingo

Left at Pinaglabanan

Right at P. Guevarra

Left at L. Mencias

Right at Shaw Boulevard

Left at Acacia Lane

Right at F. Ortigas

Left at P. Cruz

Left at F. Blumentritt

Left at Coronado

Take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge to destination

ROUTE B (for vehicles coming from EDSA):