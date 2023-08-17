‘Fake news are dangerous’: How Marlo Mortel addressed malicious post about him

Kapamilya actor-singer Marlo Mortel warned the public against “fake news” after a malicious post about him circulated on social media.

A Facebook user accused the actor of supposedly making moves on the latter’s alleged boyfriend.

The artist on Thursday responded to Facebook user Yuki Zaragosa (with the username @imaw.adamyan12) who wrote an open letter online.

“FAKE NEWS ARE DANGEROUS. A person’s life can be at stake because of this,” Marlo wrote on his Facebook account.

“Just to let you know, I have all the screenshots of you and your FAKE accounts harassing me online,” he added.

The actor also warned Yuki of being reported for “cyberbullying.”

“Who are you that’s claiming that you hang out with me and where’s your message to me?” Marlo said.

“Also, who’s the ‘so-called’ boyfriend you’re pertaining to that I’ve been messaging? ‘Cause I haven’t been talking to anyone,” he added.

The actor also said that he does not have a condominium unit and a “social media girlfriend,” as what Yuki had alleged in a Facebook post.

“THERE IS A LAW AGAINST FALSE ACCUSATIONS. I HOPE YOU ARE PREPARED FOR TRYING TO DAMAGE A PERSON’S LIFE,” Marlo concluded.

Yuki, whose account does not have a picture, claimed that Marlo kept on “inviting” his supposed boyfriend and “pulling him” into the actor’s “party circus.”

The Facebook user additionally claimed that Marlo invited the former’s boyfriend to a “threesome,” an activity where three people are simultaneously engaged in a sexual encounter.

Yuki also alleged that Marlo attempted to make the former’s boyfriend “drunk” when they were hanging out.

The Facebook user likewise claimed that he messaged the actor about it, but the latter supposedly failed to respond.

“And worse, you even continue to harass my bf (boyfriend) into coming to your condo,” Yuki claimed.

In the country, alleged libelous remarks made online are punishable under the cybercrime law.