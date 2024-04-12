‘Hindi nagpatinag’: Cianne Dominguez lauded for how she dealt with sexual assault in condo

Social media users lauded “It’s Showtime” host Cianne Dominguez for how she dealt with a man who followed her in her condominium and attempted to kiss her on Thursday night.

Fitness buff and bodybuilder John Florendo, the father of the 22-year-old “It’s Showtime” mainstay, shared that the suspect went inside the elevator with her, pretended to be a fan and claimed he lived on the 11th floor.

He narrated that the man followed Cianne when she went out to the eighth floor.

“At nung papasok na ang anak ko sa unit niya at isasarado niya ang pinto, pinigil siya ni Torno na pilit na papasok sa unit,” John said to the Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Torno is Shervey Torno, a.k.a. Ronnie Gray, the suspect identified by John as a gay bar dancer and performer.

Chole Florendo, the sister of Cianne, shared a more detailed account on her Facebook Stories where she claimed that Shervey was persistent in targeting the “It’s Showtime” host.

Chole said that Cianne was already inside her condo unit when Shervey knocked on the door and asked for her name.

Cianne divulged her name since this was “normal” for her as a noontime artist who usually encounters people who ask for her name.

The host “triple locked the door” after but the suspect knocked again. Cianne opened the door but did not unlock the claw guard lock, according to her sister.

This time, the TV host confronted him but Shervey remained stubborn.

“‘Di natinag si Manyak at nag-ask pa ng hahalikan daw niya si Cianne. As the door is secured by the claw guard lock, it can’t be easily forced na ma-open. Hinarang ni Manyak ang paa niya sa pinto para ‘di ‘to totally masara yet and grabbed her waist as he attempted to kiss my sister,” Chole wrote.

“That’s when the chasing started and mahuli siya,” she added.

Screengrabs of Chole’s Facebook Stories were reposted by a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

trigger warning ⚠️ SA "adik ka kuya?" – jackie nakakadiri yung excuses nung guy, huling-huli ka na tumatanggi ka pa rin e. no one deserves any of this 🙁 ingat kayo palagi pls :(( pic.twitter.com/YrtYZZs9fI — K (@jackiegylg) April 12, 2024

A video of Cianne chasing Shervey also went viral on the platform, where she was heard cursing and threatening the suspect in the hallway until he disappeared down the stairs.

“Ang galing ni Cianne, hindi [siya] nagpatinag sa lalaki na ‘yan. Bwisit ka, makulong ka na sana!!!!” the online user exclaimed.

Eto yung video sa pagtakas ng lalake na gusto mag rap3 kay Cianne Dominguez 😡🤬 Ang galing ni Cianne, hindi sya nag patinag sa lalake na yan. bwisit ka makulong ka na sana!!!! pic.twitter.com/Md05FpISQS — lian iglesia (@lian_cynn) April 12, 2024

“Grabe, ang tapang niya diyan. Super risky. Kaya nagtatakbo na rin siguro ‘yung lalaki dahil, for sure, may mga nakakarinig na from other units, plus, the fact na nakuhanan na siya ng video ni Cianne para may solid evidence,” another X user said.

“Matapang siya in this instance pero I’m sure, nung kumalma na at nakasiguro na siya na safe na siya… Tiyaka lang naramdaman ‘yung effects ng trauma,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Grabe, ramdam ko [‘yung] nginig ng boses [niya]. Tapang ni Cianne,” another X user wrote with a pleading face emoji.

“Ang tapang ni Cianne [crying emoticon]. Nakakatakot rin ‘yan, ha, kasi ‘di mo alam ano alas ng lalaking ‘yan or dala-dala. [Nai-imagine] ko na-feel niya after that,” commented a different Pinoy.

“TAPANG MO, CIANNE. I-SELDA NA ‘YAN,” another user exclaimed.

Reports said the suspect is already detained at the Quezon City Police Station 10 in Kamuning.

Cianne has filed complaints of sexual harassment and assault and attempted trespassing against him.

“I hope the law will not let ANY KIND OF ATTEMPT pass,” Chole said.

Meanwhile, their father asked for prayers for Cianne who he said is “under trauma” because of the incident.