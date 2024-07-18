Johnoy Danao gives BINI’s ‘Salamin, Salamin’ a ‘relapse’ rendition

Renowned OPM singer-songwriter Johnoy Danao released on TikTok an acoustic cover of BINI’s hit song “Salamin, Salamin”.

Known for “Ikaw at Ako”, among other somber love songs, Johnoy gave the song an interesting spin.

With 300,000 likes and 1.9 million views so far, Pinoys flocked to Johnoy’s comment section in praise of the unexpected treat.

“Ba’t ganon nakakakilig na nakakaiyak???? HAHAAHAHA,” a TikTok user wrote.

“BAKIT PARANG ANG SAKIT NITO,” wrote another user.

“Sino bias mo sa Bini? si Bini Johnoy,” said another Pinoy in jest.

“The chords is soooo Johnoy Danao. Relapse remix ng Salamin,” a Filipino user commented.

Other social media users have more requests in mind, asking the “Hari ng Harana” to cover another BINI hit song “Huwang Muna Tayong Umuwi”.

An online user also mentioned wanting a cover from another well-respected musician, Bullet Dumas, who was once in a trio band “3D” along with Johnoy and Ebe Dancel.

The viral cover reached BINI members themselves, with Maloi Ricalde commenting on the post.

“Parang nag-relapse ako bigla… CHAR thank you po Sir Johnoy Danao! 🥺,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, BINI Colet Vergara shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

ikaw at ako pinagtagpo sa islang pantropiko🥹 https://t.co/1Kkw56IX9k — C O L E T (@bini_colet) July 13, 2024

A few reuploads on X raked in views as well, with one of them reaching 1.3 million.

“This is truly the equivalent if Paul McCartney covered a One Direction song,” a Filipino user wrote on X.

“I never thought this song could get any better,” said another.

“POV: nanonood ka ng 2010s cinemalaya film tas bumibiyahe yung mga karakter papuntang probinsya,” wrote an X user.

Last month, actress and singer Glaiza De Castro also released a cover of the same song, which garnered 9.6 million views and 1.8 million likes.

“Salamin, salamin, nonchalant version✨💕,” a TikToker commented.

“Mahusay, Bini Glai!! 💕💕,” wrote another user.

“Salamin, Salamin” remains to be BINI’s second most streamed song, with over 94 million streams on Spotify.

The girl group recently released a new single “Cherry On Top”, their first full English track.