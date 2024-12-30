‘Ninong and ninang duties’: Atong Ang, Sunshine Cruz spotted at wedding

“Ninong and ninang duties.”

Businessman Atong Ang was spotted attending a wedding with his girlfriend, Sunshine Cruz.

On Saturday, December 28, Facebook user Kate Villalon posted pictures of the couple, saying they attended her “cousin’s wedding.”

“With Boss AA [and] Sunshine Cruz,” she wrote. “#Ninong&NinangDuties.”

The photos featured the couple in matching all-black ensembles, with Atong wearing a black suit and pants, and the actress sporting a beaded tube top paired with a long, body-hugging skirt.

Sunshine was seen holding onto Atong’s extended arm as they walked together.

Kate’s post has earned 18,000 likes and love reactions, 1,200 comments, and 555 shares so far.

Earlier this month, Atong confirmed his relationship with the actress after videos and images of them kissing in public went viral.

Sunshine was previously in a six-year relationship with politician Macky Mathay. They announced their split in 2022.

The actress was also married to actor Cesar Montano before their marriage was annulled in 2018. She married him in 2000.

Atong was previously linked to Gretchen Barretto after being spotted with her multiple times, although the actress had clarified that they were just business partners.

In 2019, the businessman said he was “happy” with his family and his wife, Iris Ang.