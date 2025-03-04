Andi Eigenmann bares Jaclyn Jose honored at Oscars 2025’s ‘In Memoriam’ online

Showbiz personality Andi Eigenmann shared that her mother, late Cannes award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose, was among those honored on the Academy Awards‘ latest “In Memoriam” webpage.

The Siargao-based content creator on Monday, March 3, shared a screengrab of the Oscar’s webpage dedicated to personalities who passed away in 2024 and 2025.

“My nanay is among other Hollywood artists and filmmakers who are remembered by the Academy this year,” Andi wrote in an Instagram Story.

“The Academy honors friends and colleagues we lost over the last year. Take a moment to remember the artists and filmmakers we lost in 2024-2025,” the Academy said on its website.

Included in the list is a smiling picture of Jaclyn, who is identified as an actress.

Other late personalities honored online were British actress Maggie Smith, American actresses Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, and “Romeo and Juliet” star Olivia Hussey.

Jaclyn’s inclusion was also noticed by other Filipinos.

“Kasama si Jaclyn Jose sa In Memoriam list sa Oscars website,” an online user shared on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The post has earned 6,600 likes and 640 reposts so far.

kasama si jaclyn jose sa in memoriam list sa oscars website🥺🫶 pic.twitter.com/xKZFdaUZSm — raven (◜◡◝) (@chowmowan) March 3, 2025

Jaclyn made history in 2016 when she became the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win the Best Actress award at the international Cannes Film Festival for her performance in Brillante Mendoza’s social realist film “Ma’ Rosa.”

She was able to beat other nominees such as Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Marion Cotillard, and Kristen Stewart.

“Ma’ Rosa” was also selected as the Filipino entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Oscars but was not nominated.

Jaclyn played Rosa, a small-scale drug-dealing matriarch in the Manila slums.

French filmmaker and jury member Arnaud Desplechin had described Jaclyn as “the film,” admitting that her performance towards the end of the movie “broke” his heart.

Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Meanwhile, the recently-concluded 97th Oscars featured its traditional “In Memoriam” video segment at the awarding that included personalities like Gene Hackman, David Lynch, Maggie, Donald Sutherland and Dick Pope.

However, it did not include actors like Michelle, Shannen, Olivia, and Chance Perdomo, earning some outcry from social media.

While the video segment presented a limited roster, a full list can be accessed on the Academy’s website.

The Academy Awards, often referred to as the Oscars, is a prestigious event in the international film industry that celebrates cinematic achievements. It is the oldest worldwide entertainment awards ceremony and stands as the oldest of the four major annual American entertainment awards—along with the Emmy Awards for television, the Tony Awards for theater, and the Grammy Awards for music.