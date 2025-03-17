‘Biggest productions in Philippines’ cinema’: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Iain Glen joins ‘Quezon’

“Game of Thrones” actor Iain Glen has joined the cast of TBA Studios’ upcoming biographical historical film “Quezon,” the film company announced on Monday, March 17, 2025.



The Scottish actor, best known for his role as Jorah Mormont in HBO’s hit fantasy drama “Game of Thrones,” will portray Leonard Wood, a United States Army major who served as Governor-General of the Philippines.

“(Iain Glen) has gravitas. But at the same time, he can let loose, which is important for the role of Leonard Wood,” said “Quezon” director and co-writer Jerrold Tarog, adding that Glen’s casting makes the film “much more alive.”

“This film is shaping up to be one of the biggest productions in Philippine cinema, with one of the largest casts ever assembled. We are excited to share with Iain—and the rest of the world—the production scale and level of artistry that Filipino filmmakers are capable of,” TBA Studios President and COO Daphne Chiu said.

Glen will join Jericho Rosales, who is set to play the titular role of Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon.

Other cast members include Benjamin Alves as the younger Quezon, Karylle as Aurora Quezon, and Mon Confiado as Emilio Aguinaldo.

“Quezon” will follow the life of Filipino lawyer and soldier Quezon who served as the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944.

The movie’s production is set to begin in March.