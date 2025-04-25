Why Enchong Dee opened up about his allergy scare and addressed online misinformation

Actor and TV host Enchong Dee shared why he chose to speak publicly about his recent allergy attack, addressing the spread of false information and disrespectful remarks online.

The “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” host earlier revealed that he was rushed to the emergency room on Monday, April 21, after suffering a severe allergic reaction that caused his throat to “almost close.”

Enchong thanked the doctors and nurses who immediately attended to him and admitted that he does not know the “full list” of his allergies.

“Now it will be a priority as soon as I’m done [with] work. Also, health insurance is a must! Ang bigat bigat ng extra gastos ‘pag may karamdaman tayo,” he wrote before.

ALSO READ: Enchong Dee says throat ‘almost closed’ due to allergy attack

Days later, the “PBB” host took to X (formerly Twitter) to address what he described as “false information” and, at times, “disrespectful” comments about his health revelation.

“When I shared my life threatening post about allergy attack, my purpose was to educate people to learn about their personal allergies para maagapan ang delikadong incident at para kumuha tayo ng health insurance para hindi masakit sa bulsa ang hospital bills,” Enchong said on Wednesday, April 23.

“Ang dami kong nakikitang maling impormasyon at minsan ay bastos pa. Let’s be mature enough to see the goodness in spreading valuable and helpful information,” he added.

“Maraming pwedeng matulungan sa mga ganitong incidents. I hope we had a good reflection with the recent Holy Week break,” the actor-host continued.

When I shared my life threatening post about allergy attack, my purpose was to educate people to learn about their personal allergies para maagapan ang delikadong incident at para kumuha tayo ng health insurance para hindi masakit sa bulsa ang hospital bills. — Enchong Dee (@enchongdee777) April 23, 2025

Enchong’s post included a photo of himself taken during his hospital admission.

Some social media users expressed their support for Enchong after he shared his experience with a severe allergy attack.

“Thank you for sharing with us your experience. Anaphylaxis is real and sometimes can be fatal. I always carry with me antihistamines in my belt bag. As to the bastos comments, they’ll have their karma soon. Please get well soon. Take care,” a Pinoy wrote.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that can become life-threatening. It occurs when the immune system overreacts to a substance the person is allergic to, often triggered by exposure or ingestion.

Meanwhile, others said he did the right thing of calling out unnecessary comments in his public awareness post.

“‘Wag mo na pansinin [‘yung] ganun comments, Enchong. Please get well,” another user said in reaction to his post.

“Some people are just vile but coward. Sampolan mo ‘yung mga bastos. Hope you recover well,” commented a different user.

In 2019, Enchong experienced an allergic reaction in and around his eyes after swimming in the waters of Oriental Mindoro.

He later discovered that a mining company in the area had been ordered to shut down, noting that the ocean looked “dead,” with no visible corals or marine life.