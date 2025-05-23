Derek Ramsay jokes about Baby No. 2—Ellen Adarna has the perfect reply

Actress Ellen Adarna responded to husband Derek Ramsay’s “Baby No. 2” tease on social media, made just days after the couple revealed their first child’s face to the public.

On Wednesday, May 21, Derek posted a clip of them playfully applying sunscreen before a swim, joking about the possibility of another baby.

In the clip, Derek is seen squatting while applying sunscreen to Ellen’s legs, as she touches his upper arms.

The actor featured Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body” as background music.

“Baby number 2 [two]!” he wrote as a caption with three rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

Ellen saw the post and promptly shut down the tease with a comment: “Lol NO.” Her reply has since earned more than 250 likes.

The couple, who married in November 2021, shares a daughter named Liana, nicknamed “Lili,” born in October 2024.

Ellen recently revealed their firstborn’s face to the public for the first time on May 17, months after hiding her face with an emoji “to avoid evil eye.” She shared several photos of baby Lili in the post.