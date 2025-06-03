BINI makes U.S. morning show debut with live ‘Blink Twice’ performance

“Nation’s Girl Group” BINI performed their single “Blink Twice” during their US morning show debut on “Good Day New York” on Monday, June 2.

The octet treated the American audience to a live performance of their English song when they guested on the FOX 5 show.

The girl group is currently in the US for the American leg of their “BINIverse World Tour,” also their first world tour, which started in February.

BINI have since visited Dubai, Toronto, London and New York City.

They are also promoting their debut all-English album “BINIverse” which contains tracks like “Blink Twice,” “Cherry on Top,” “Zero Pressure,” and “Out of My Head.”

“Blink Twice” is the second pre-single of their album.

The pop-R&B song is about a woman making the first move in a romantic relationship and looking for a sign that her feelings are reciprocated.

A video of the group’s performance of the song was uploaded by a page giving updates on Philippine pop culture.

It has so far earned 45,600 views, 4,100 likes, and 674 reposts.

In addition to their performance, BINI also shared their thoughts after performing at The Theater at Madison Square Garden during the NYC stop of their world tour.

“Just hearing those words, it felt surreal,” Jhoanna, the group’s leader, was quoted as saying.

“And we felt our supporters, their love, we just felt it online and now we get to feel it in person. So we’re just really grateful,” she added.

The girls also explained that their group name, BINI, is derived from the Filipino word “binibini,” meaning young lady.

“We hope to represent the modern Filipinas, and we are passionate for bringing the Filipino music to the world stage,” Jhoanna shared.

BINI is set to release a new single, “Shagidi,” on June 5.

The group rose to mainstream success with their viral hit “Pantropiko,” a summer-themed song that sparked a dance challenge among Filipinos.

RELATED: Construction workers’ ‘Pantropiko’ dance cover wows social media users | Spotted: Sign language interpreter grooves while reporting on BINI’s ‘Pantropiko’