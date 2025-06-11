‘Lahat deserving’: Gabbi Garcia commends all ‘PBB’ finalists for ‘Big 4’ and ‘Big winner’

Actress and TV host Gabbi Garcia had nothing but praise for the remaining housemates of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.”

In an interview with GMA News on Tuesday, June 10, Gabbi expressed excitement for the upcoming “Big Night,” the “PBB” finale, and said that all the remaining housemates are deserving of a spot in the Big 4 and even as Big Winner.

“Malapit na rin mag-Big Night. We’re down to our last four…three weeks. Exciting kasi lahat sila deserving manalo. Lahat sila deserving maging Big 4,” Gabbi said on the sidelines of the 2025 World Gin Day celebration, hosted by Ginebra San Miguel.

READ: ‘Slay’ cast has no idea what will air on June 13 finale night

The remaining housemates have chosen their final duos.

The current edition allows viewers to vote for a winning duo made up of one representative each from ABS-CBN and GMA-7. The pair will be crowned as this season’s “Big Winners.”

This milestone season also marks the first collaboration with GMA-7 talents, in celebration of “PBB’s” 20th anniversary since its original airing on ABS-CBN.

The final duos are:

Ralph de Leon and Will Ashley

Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman

AZ Martinez and River Joseph

Esnyr Ranollo and Charlie Fleming

Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera

Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo

Gabbi said she is excited for the public to get to know the housemates more in the final stretch of the reality show, expected to end on July 5.

“I just really can’t wait na mas maunlock at mas makilala pa natin towards the end ‘yung ating mga housemate…kasi grabe, they’re also very special in their own ways,” Gabbi said.

“And nakakatuwa we’re having our last feew houseguests also. Ayon, abangan pa kung ano ang ma-a-unleash nila,” she added.

The most recent house guests were Kapuso stars Heart Evangelista and Barbie Forteza. Former “PBB” housemate and Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson also entered the PBB house today, June 11.