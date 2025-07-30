‘Heartwarming’: Ex-‘PBB’ housemates’ group dinner date elates fans

Former “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates Ralph de Leon, Shuvee Etrata, Will Ashley and Big Winner Mika Salamanca were spotted catching up over dinner on Tuesday, July 29.

Photos from their group dinner were shared across their respective Instagram broadcast channels, sparking buzz among fans who noticed the rare four-way hangout.

“Wdym?! Shuvee and Mika are the first PBB Collab girls to show up in Ralph and Will’s BC and same goes for Ralph and Will in Shuvee’s! Like? If that’s not special, I don’t know what is,” a fan posted on X.

“I’m just genuinely happy seeing Shuvee spend time with her closest housemates from PBB. They’ve all been so busy lately but seeing them hang out again after such a long day is saur heartwarming,” another fan shared.

“This is something none of us expected to happen! Hoping to see more double dates from the four of you—our task slayers!” a fan also chimed in.

Mika was named one of the Big Winners of the recently concluded “PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition,” alongside ABS-CBN’s Brent Manalo.

Will and Ralph, known as “RaWi,” on the other hand, are the second Big Placer.

—John Marwin Elao