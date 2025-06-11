‘Slay’ cast has no idea what will air on June 13 finale night

“Kami mismo magugulat.”

This was what “Slay” actress Julie Anne San Jose revealed ahead of the ending of the GMA Network’s first Viu Original series, “Slay.

“Slay” revolves around four women, each with their own motives and carefully planned methods to kill the fitness gym instructor portrayed by Derrick Monasterio.

The series has been slowly unveiling the identity of the killer.

“Slay” is set to conclude on Friday, June 13.

“Basta ang finale natin sa June 13. Dapat hindi palagpasin yan,” “Slay star” Mikee Quinto told GMA News.

“Friday the 13th. Sakto sa theme natin,” Julie and Mikee said.

When asked if they already know the show’s ending, “Slay” stars Mikee, Julie and Gabbi Garcia said they have no idea.

“Wala po,” the three said.

“Wala, kasi nga lahat kasi ng pinapalabas sa GMA wala talaga kaming idea beforehand kung ano yung mga eere that particular night. So, kami mismo magugulat kami na ito pala yun. Ito pala yung ending,” Julie said.

“Ito pala ‘yung pasabog,” Gabbi added.

The three stars revealed this on the sidelines of the 2025 World Gin Day celebration, hosted by Ginebra San Miguel on Tuesday, June 10. World Gin Day is officially celebrated on June 14.

Coincidentally, Gabbi, Mikee, and Julie are also endorsers of the gin brand.