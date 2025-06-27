Last project? McCoy de Leon gets real about ‘Batang Quiapo’ journey

Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon admitted that he gave it his all in his role in “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” believing it might be his “last project” in the showbiz industry.

The 30-year-old actor posted a tribute to his two-year stint on the action-drama series, where he portrayed David Dimaguiba, the villainous younger half-brother of Coco Martin’s character, Tanggol Montenegro.

“I thought this was going to be my last project kaya sinabi ko sa sarili ko na I’ll give everything I’ve got, lahat ng natitira sa akin,” McCoy said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 25.

“Not just as an actor, but as someone who truly loves this craft. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Bigay ko na lahat, last na ’to eh,'” he added.

McCoy did not share further details about his sentiments but expressed deep gratitude to everyone he had worked with on the show, including the production team.

The actor also gave a special mention to Coco, the show’s lead and one of its hands-on directors.

“Isa siyang tunay na kuya para sa akin. Hindi ko malilimutan ang chance na ibinigay niya para gampanan si David Dimaguiba,” McCoy said.

He also acknowledged the viewers who were affected by his portrayal of a villainous character.

“Sa lahat ng mga taong naapektuhan, nakukuha ng inis, hehe, hanggang sa napukaw ang puso, thank you so much po!” the actor said.

“This wasn’t just another project, it changed me. I’ll forever carry the lessons it gave me and I hope it gave you something real too,” McCoy added.

“Kaya rin dapat pala lagi natin tratuhin ang bawat proyekto na parang ito na ang huli. Dahil doon lumalabas ang tunay na puso, dedikasyon at pagmamahal sa ginagawa. Now, I’m ready for another ‘It Was My Last Project,'” he continued.

McCoy’s post has garnered over 29,000 likes and several comments from fellow showbiz personalities, including “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” star Cherry Pie Picache and Jon Lucas.

The actor officially ended his stint on “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” in the June 24 episode, when his character was shot by Jake Cuenca’s Miguelito Guerrero during a chase with Tanggol.

McCoy has been with the series since its pilot episode, which aired in February 2023.

Coco said the younger actor’s character was initially planned for just a short stay.

Prior to “Batang Quaipo,” McCoy appeared in the series “2 Good 2 Be True” in 2022 and in “Walang Hanggang Paalam” from 2020 to 2021.

The actor also appeared in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “Deleter.”