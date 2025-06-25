‘Wiz akey’: Macoy Dubs gets mistaken for McCoy de Leon in ‘Batang Quaipo’

Content creator Macoy Dubs amused Filipinos when he shared receiving messages about his character being “killed” in ABS-CBN’s long-running action series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

On Wednesday, June 25, the internet personality shared that people had mistaken him for Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon, who portrayed David Dimaguiba, the younger half-brother of Coco Martin’s character, Tanggol Montenegro.

“Been receiving DMs [direct messages] bakit daw ako pinatay sa Batang Quiapo. Mga sisteret, wiz akey ang tinigris, keri?” Macoy wrote on Facebook.

“If Baklang Quiapo, yes, go ako dyan, ems. May education crisis po ang bansa, anes,” he added.

His post has so far garnered 7,500 reactions, 75 shares, and over 70 comments, with Filipinos expressing their amused reactions.

“Bakit kayo nag-break ni Elisse,” a Facebook user joked, referring to McCoy’s former flame, Elisse Joson.

“Sh***, akala ikaw si David sa Batang Quiapo, mi. Kaloka ‘yan HAHAHAHAHA,” another commented.

“Hahahhaa, laro lagi ang name mo, maaahh,” exclaimed a different online user with laughing emojis.

“That was a stellar performance!” another Pinoy joked.

Macoy’s real name is Mark Averilla, with “Macoy” being his nickname.

Meanwhile, actor McCoy’s real name is Marc Carlos de Leon, with “McCoy” being a blend of his first and middle names.

McCoy’s antagonistic character exited “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” in its June 24th episode, where he was shot and killed by Miguelito Guerrero (played by Jake Cuenca) during a chase with Tanggol.

Dreamscape Entertainment, the TV production unit behind the action drama, also thanked McCoy for giving life to David’s character for two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamscape Entertainment (@dreamscapeph)

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” follows the story of Tanggol, a young man who rises to become one of the most notorious outlaws in his neighborhood as he struggles to survive life in Quiapo.

It is based on the 1986 action film of the same title and has been airing since 2023.