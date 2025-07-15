Fans send love as Lee Min Ho mourns his ‘little princess,’ dog Choco

Top South Korean actor Lee Min Ho took to Instagram to mourn the passing of his pet dog of 16 years, “Choco.”

“My beloved Choco, after spending 16 years with me, has returned to the arms of nature. I hope the time we shared was filled with happiness, and I’ve always been grateful to those who loved her,” he said in Korean.

Fans flooded the comments with messages of sympathy.

“Your little princess Choco is now your little star in the universe. ️ Look at the sky…” one fan wrote.

“My condolences, my dear Lee Min Ho, for your loss. In this difficult time, may the heavens embrace you,” another said.

“I so understand your pain and sadness…Know that she is happy because she has been so loved and well taken care of. Their love is unconditional. Choco has given you all the love that she can give. And you have as well. Sending you hugs,” an Instagram user wrote.

“We know your heart is aching in ways words can’t touch. Losing Choco, your precious girl, your silent joy has left a space no one else can ever fill.

But Minho… please remember this:

Choco hasn’t really left you.

She’s just found a softer sky to watch over you from,” another commented.