Filipinos stoked as Lee Min Ho, Kathryn Bernardo named ambassadors of 11.11 shopping fest

Korean actor Lee Min Ho has joined Kathryn Bernardo as one of the new ambassadors of an annual shopping festival.

Lazada’s annual 11.11 shopping festival is considered the largest shopping event in Asia.

Lee also shared a post about his new endorsement on Instagram on October 15.

Mary Zhou, Lazada’s Group Chief Marketing Officer explained that the e-commerce platform chose the Korean actor as the new face of the annual event because his personality, that is, “exuberant, optimistic and encouraging” resonates with their consumers.

The actor also rose to popularity over the years because of his roles in widely-popular Korean drama series such as “Boys Over Flowers,” “City Hunter,” “Legend of the Blue Sea” and “The King: Eternal Monarch,” which was released on Netflix this year.

Lee is also currently the most followed Korean actor across social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Weibo.

“We are thrilled that Lee is Lazada’s Heartthrob and the strong alignment with our brand. Reminiscent of Lazada’s spirit and tagline Go Where Your Heart Beats and signature finger-heart gesture, we continuously inspire and encourage consumers to actively pursue their desired passions which Lee has demonstrated in his career and various social involvement in giving back to the community,” Zhou said.

Lee, meanwhile, expressed excitement over his new endorsement.

“Lazada is known across the region for its innovative and customer-focused approach to online shopping, and working with the Lazada team has been a really fun and creative experience so far. I look forward to introducing more fans and friends in Southeast Asia to the lifestyle platform,” the Korean superstar said.

“It is wonderful to see individuals continue to pursue their passions, pick up new skills, and experience the joy of going where their hearts beat through Lazada. I’m pleased to be part of this story and play a role in uplifting spirits and sharing more happiness with my fans and consumers in Southeast Asia,” Lee added.

As part of the 11.11 festival, Lee will star in a television commercial where his fans can see his online shopping routine.

‘Very honored’

Meanwhile, Bernardo, Lazada Philippines’ ambassador, felt “very honored” to be working alongside Lee.

“Of course I’m very, very honored!… Super nagulat ako! Hindi ko inexpect na siya yung kukunin,” she said.

She also hoped that the Korean star could visit the Philippines once the situation becomes better in the future.

“I want to welcome Lee Min Ho to the Lazada family. Hopefully, ‘pag maayos na lahat to, he can visit us here kasi ang dami niyang supporters dito sa Philippines including me. I am positive that with Lee’s star power, more Filipinos will join in the 11.11 shopping event and learn more about Lazada,” Bernardo said.

Following the announcement, fans of both celebrities were stoked for such collaboration as seen on Twitter.

Bernardo’s fans even trended a phrase “Kathryn lang malakas” on the micro-blogging platform with posts filled with photos of her and Lee.

if this tweet appears on your timeline, u are obliged to reply, rt or quote tweet this with ✨ KATHRYN LANG MALAKAS ✨ pic.twitter.com/0rDIlu14hj — jors (@knfiIes) October 15, 2020

The newest ambassador and ambassadress of Lazada, #LeeMinHo and #KathrynBernardo! 🙈✨ “KATHRYN LANG MALAKAS*” is trending in the Philippines! pic.twitter.com/IdKJuxkCbm — 𝗽𝗮𝘁 ♡ (@kdrmajapsky) October 15, 2020

Aside from Bernardo and Lee, other ambassadors across Asia include Agnez Monika and Verrel Bramasta in Indonesia, Ayda Jebat in Malaysia, Bella Ranee Campen in Thailand and Chi Pu in Vietnam.