‘E-commerce for everyone’: 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas sale kicks off

With two months left before the Yuletide season, Shopee, one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia and Taiwan recently launched its annual 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas Sale.

The shopping event opened last October 21 and will run until December 12.

This comes after the success of 9.9 Super Shopping Day and 10.10 Brands Festival, reflecting the continued growth of e-commerce in the region.

The online shopping platform commits to uplifting communities, generating new opportunities for sellers and brands, and designing stronger shared experiences for shoppers, all as part of its broader vision to make e-commerce for everyone.

Martin Yu, associate director of Shopee Philippines stressed how e-commers has made profound impact on our lives this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most households have turned to online shopping amid the quarantine period to reduce the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

“This 11.11 – 12.12, Shopee will strengthen its efforts to ensure that everyone can discover the benefits and opportunities of e-commerce. We are fortunate to be at the forefront of this transformation in our region, and we want to continue creating livelihoods for local sellers and entrepreneurs, ways for people to shop and connect, and new paths to success for businesses,” Yu said.

Here’s how the online shopping firm plans to step up its support for communities, businesses, and consumers this 11.11 – 12.12 and beyond.

Creating impact for communities

Leveraging the digital ecosystem to support those in need

The e-commerce platform deepens its commitment to uplifting local communities with the launch of the 11.11 Big Charity Drive. This will occur in each of its Southeast Asian markets, supported by trusted social organizations, top celebrities, and the biggest brands in Southeast Asia. The charity drive aims to raise awareness and donations for underprivileged children in the region. Shopee believes that all individuals, particularly the youth, should have the opportunity to succeed in the future digital economy.

In the Philippines, it launched Shopee Bayanihan: Pamaskong Pambata with 11 of the most trusted foundations in the country, including Mano Amiga Philippines; World Vision Philippines; Young Focus for Education and Development Foundation, Inc.; Fundlife International, Inc.; GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc.; Save the Children Philippines; Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philippines, Inc.; Project Pearls, Inc.; Project Smile Philippines; Kythe Foundation, Inc.; and PGH Medical Foundation, Inc. Users can donate by purchasing donation vouchers and goods from partner brands’ CSR collections and co-branded live streams. Participating brands will donate a percentage of their sales to their foundation of choice.

Creating opportunities for all businesses

Unlocking e-commerce for sellers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and brands

The growth of e-commerce in Southeast Asia and Taiwan has created new opportunities for sellers, SMEs, and brands. This trend is reflected in Shopee, as the number of sellers on the platform increased by 60% year-on-year.

This has created greater diversity in the region’s e-commerce landscape, with aspiring and experienced sellers alike seeking to grow their businesses online. This means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, as sellers face unique challenges at different stages of their digital journey. The company has widened its spectrum of support measures to help all sellers succeed, regardless of experience and size:

Helping new and existing sellers cope with a global pandemic: Over 300,000 sellers, SMEs, and entrepreneurs in the region signed up for the platform’s Seller Support Package within the first month of launch in April. New sellers also enjoyed 6x sales growth during its 9.9 Super Shopping Day in September.

Upgrading Shopee University to empower diverse groups of local sellers: The e-commerce firm has enhanced its Shopee University program, including digitalizing the curriculum and widening its online Seller Education Hub so that all sellers can level up their e-commerce skills. Recently, Shopee also partnered with Visa, USAID, Globe myBusiness, and the Quezon City local government unit to equip sellers with the financial, marketing, and e-commerce knowledge needed to succeed in the digital economy.

Seller Masterclasses drive sellers to adopt new tools, adapt to new trends: In the Philippines, Shopee introduced its Seller Masterclass to help sellers leverage the benefits of livestreaming better. Popular streamers such as ClosetbyNikka2600, MyOutfitGallery, and cilebritee_shop shared exclusive tips for reaching more customers on Shopee Live.

The online shopping platform also helped local and international brands connect and engage with the region’s digital-first shoppers. In 2020, it co-created 600 Super Brand Days with top companies such as Disney, Samsung, and L’Oreal, who looked forward to growing their online presence and sales. The recent 10.10 Brands Festival also generated strong traction for brand partners, as traffic on Shopee Mall surged 2.5x the daily average.

Creating shared experiences

Forging communities, reinventing social shopping on the platform

Shopee will continue to connect, inform, and inspire consumers across the region. Users can explore similar interests and discover better deals through its shopping communities, while enjoying a more social shopping experience with its enhanced in-app features

The platform also connects like-minded consumers and caters to their online needs through communities such as its Mom’s Club. Its over 1.5 million members enjoy one-stop access to top global brands for baby products, including Pampers, Enfa, and Nestle, as well as exclusive parenting content from mothers and experts.

For the new generation of digital luxury consumers, the e-commerce company recently launched Shopee Premium, an exclusive destination offering direct access to authentic premium products, while allowing consumers to understand the brands more.

It also enhanced its collection of popular in-app features to make online shopping even more social, fun, and rewarding:

Enhanced social features: The online shopping platform has upgraded its iconic in-app features to better connect sellers, brands, and users during the 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas Sale. New auction and polling features on Shopee Live will make the live shopping experience even more engaging. Shopee Feed has also been upgraded with live video “Stories” for real-time engagement between users.

Yu said the company’s “11.11 Big Sale” is their way of transforming a global phenomenon into one that truly belongs to our region.

“It continues the strong momentum of our successful 9.9 and 10.10 events, and builds on our long-term vision to transform the lives of people and businesses we serve. Join us as we make e-commerce for everyone at 11.11 this year,” he concluded. —Rosette Adel

