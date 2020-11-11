E-commerce platforms launch free virtual concerts, voucher gimmicks to attract 11/11 Singles Day shoppers

Big e-commerce platforms in the Philippines launched different gimmicks and events to hype up the celebration of the annual Singles Day festival, considered the largest in Asia.

What started out as an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration for students in China in 1993 became a much-anticipated event during the holidays wherein major brands and retailers offer their products at discounted prices.

This year, amid the still raging novel coronavirus pandemic, big shopping destinations Lazada Philippines and Shopee Philippines offered great deals for Filipino consumers to shop from the comforts of their homes.

Online shopping similarly grew this year after the national government implemented strict lockdown nationwide in March.

Hours before November 11, Lazada hosted a virtual concert called Super Show from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. where popular local artists performed such as Filipino boy group SB19, indie-folk group Ben&Ben, artists Julie San Jose, Gloc9 and Mimiyuuuh.

This was streamed via its app and was also broadcasted on Cinema One, Kapamilya Channel, and GMA 7.

During the online show, over P11 million worth of vouchers were also given away. Then from 11 p.m. to 12 midnight, there was another giveaway worth P5 million in vouchers and a brand-new Honda City vehicle to lucky winners.

Moreover, Lazada’s brand ambassadors Korean actor Lee Min Ho and Kathryn Bernardo have already attracted their fans to the platform.

Its rival e-commerce brand, Shopee, likewise launched give away of vouchers this week through through games, free Kpop albums and merchandise as well as deal worth as low as P1.

The e-commerce company also launched a raffle promo worth P1 million through the hashtag #ShopeeMilyonaryo. It said that Shopee users have four chances to win P1 million.

The brand also prepared prizes which will be given away on its Big Christmas TV Special that will be aired on Wowowin and on Shopee Live at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shopee launched the 11.11-12.12 Big Christmas Sale last October 21.

On Singles Day, the account’s social media manager was also responding to popular tweets that tagged its Twitter handler with witty captions.

tapos 'pag talikod mo: no ragrets 😌 https://t.co/ABWuqoyZDT — Shopee Philippines (@ShopeePH) November 10, 2020

Similar to Lazada, Shopee will also have its own virtual concert via Shopee Livestream wherein among the performers is popular Kpop group Stray Kids.

The event can be streamed on November 11 at 10 p.m.

Stray Kids wants to say hi! Don’t forget to set your reminders for Nov 11 so you could watch Stray Kids on Shopee Live at 10PM! Set your remind me buttons here: https://t.co/hDH10Cbvjh#ShopeexStrayKids#ShopeexJYP pic.twitter.com/UBZML2ZQy8 — Shopee Philippines (@ShopeePH) November 11, 2020

Individual brands also have their own gimmicks to attract customers. Long-running comic book retailer Comic Odyssey made all of its products from graphic novels to Funko Pop toys on sale with up to 85% discount.

The retailer will also be hosting exclusive promotional events through Shopee and Lazada wherein lucky winners can have its much-coveted Kobe Bryant #24 Mystery Pop collectible.

Popular lifestyle websites Beauty MNL, Zalora Philippines and Charis also participated in this one-day shopping event

‘Happy 11.11’

The phrases “Happy 11.11,” “11.11 HAHAHA,” and other related keywords dominated conversations on local Twitter on Wednesday as Filipinos shared memes and other posts about the shopping event.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also chimed in the trend and posted on Facebook, asking: “Anong pwede bilhin ngayon?”

Online shopping trend

In a statement, Lazada said that the number of its shoppers and sellers grew by an average of five times since last year.

“Back in 2013, leading online lifestyle destination Lazada made its first 11.11 debut in the Philippines. The inaugural event which started in 2013 gave consumers access to exclusive deals for a month. By 2018, what was previously a month-long event had evolved into the biggest one-day sale of the year that is highly anticipated by consumers,” it said.

The company attributed this the launch of its innovative features including “search-image function, in-app games, and livestreaming.”

Since November 10, popular items on its platform are Korean style square pants, high waist jeans, Samsung Galaxy M31 Smartphone, Tala by Kyla University Series Collection, and plain jogger pants.