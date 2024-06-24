‘Integrity will shine through’: Ronnie Liang says amid viral old vid with Roque

Singer-actor Ronnie Liang spoke about public perception as his name gets dragged amid a circulating old video with former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Last week, a clip of the showbiz personality being with the former public official went viral anew.

The video featured Harry laughing while Ronnie sat beside him with a smile.

“Mamaya-maya, tingnan natin kung mapapa-topless natin si Ronnie Liang,” Harry said with an accompanying facial expression.

“Ako, magto-topless ako,” he added with a laugh.

Ronnie could be seen laughing with him.

Both were in a boat in the middle of the ocean.

The video of them has earned 7,100 likes, 1,600 reposts and one million views on the X (formerly Twitter) platform so far.

Roque: “Mamaya, tingnan natin kung mapapag-topless natin si Ronnie Liang.” I think Liang only guested in his vlog. #Harot pic.twitter.com/vkVnrFnK14 — LadySaratoga1027 (@LSaratoga1027) June 19, 2024

Reports said that the clip appears to be taken from Harry’s vlog “The Spox Hour” which was broadcast in 2022.

The former presidential spokesperson also featured the actor in the July 6, 2022 episode of his vlog titled “Ronnie Liang: Wholesome ba talaga? Alamin!”

Meanwhile, days after the clip with Harry went viral, Ronnie took to Facebook to talk about perception.

“When people hear good things about you, they stay silent. When they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire. But when they hear nothing about you, they make things up,” the actor wrote on June 23.

“However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control what others say about you. Instead, focus on the best version of yourself and let your actions speak for themselves,” Ronnie added.

“Over time, your character and integrity will shine through, and the people who matter most will recognize and appreciate you for who you are,” he concluded.

Ronnie’s post has earned 3,600 likes and reactions and several comments as his supporters express their reactions.

His camp, through his legal counsel Rafael Calinisan, also explained the context behind the viral video and said that the actor has “no ‘personal dealings'” with the former official.

“Ronnie was in Dinagat Island last July 2022 to distribute relief goods for the victims of Typhoon Odette. He was with the Philippine Army where he is a reservist. Ronnie only chanced upon Atty. Roque after the humanitarian aid mission, during the tour of the island,” Calinisan said in a statement on June 21.

“They were accompanied by a number of soldiers, policemen, and officials from the local government unit. The courteous and well-mannered person that he is, Ronnie gamely participated in the vlog of Atty. Roque,” the lawyer added.

Calinisan also stressed that his client is not an “alaga” of the former presidential spokesperson.

“Para malinaw, si Ronnie Liang ay hindi po ‘alaga’ ni Harry Roque tulad ng ibig pakahulugan ng ilan. While Ronnie and I personally had a good laugh watching the videos, instead of these innuendos, our efforts are better spent investigating the ill-effects of POGOs in the country, or pushing for laws that advocate gender equality,” the lawyer said.

Ronnie, apart from being an actor and singer, has his own non-profit organization called Ronnie Liang Project Ngiti Foundation which offers free surgery for people with cleft lip and palate.

He is also a Philippine Army reservist.

Another male individual whose name recently got dragged with Harry is Mister Supranational Philippines 2016 Arnold “AR” De La Serna, who also became the former official’s executive assistant for a year.

