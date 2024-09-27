‘Kadiliman vs Kasamaan’: Harry Roque lookalike draws laughs online

Yet another political persona clone has emerged online.

TikTok content creator @markcolanta poses himself a passable double for former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

READ: Comedian imitates Roque in ‘Spox Hour’ video featuring special effects

One of his most viewed videos comically imitating the lawyer garnered over 1.8 million views and 233,000 likes.

Mark drew in comments telling him to join an impersonation competition.

“Sali ka sa ‘kalokalike face’ 4 😂😂😂,” a TikTok user suggested.

“Ambeth Ocampo + Harry Roque,” another Pinoy quipped.

“HAHAHSHAHHA HAWIG TALAGA BE 😭😭😭,” a different TikTok user commented.

“Striking resemblance is vibing,” another comment reads.

“Kadiliman vs. Kasamaan (Referee ang Kabutihan) 😅,” a Filipino user bantered.

The content creator also rode a viral wave at the time Roque released the “kadiliman VS. kasamaan” video about the UniTeam 2022 elections ticket.

According to Mark, it all started in 2016 when his colleagues called him “Harry Roque.”

He then started putting out memes of himself on Facebook, not thinking anything of it.

It was in 2022 when he first went viral, raking in 130,000 likes and 4.6 million views.

Mark pursued comedy later on as a form of therapy.

“I love making people laugh even when I was young. I’m always the class clown during my school days,” he told Interaksyon.

Along with a day job as a social media strategist, Mark has been doing stand-up comedy with Comedy Manila since January this year.

“I’m fairly new to the scene and thankful to those people giving me advice on this craft,” he added.

As of now, Roque remains a newsmaker in politics.

Most recently, the lawyer faces a disbarment case for allegedly spreading deepfake video of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

His daughter, Bianca Roque, this week filed before the Supreme Court a writ of amparo, requesting a protection from Quad Committee of the House of Representatives’ alleged violation of his constitutional rights.

She also requested a Temporary Protection Order to prevent an impending arrest after the House Quad Committee cited Harry in contempt for failing to attend hearings to clarify their family’s source of wealth.