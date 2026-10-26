Rita Avila reminds seniors to mind their manners at the cinema

Veteran actress Rita Avila reminded fellow senior citizens to be mindful of proper cinema etiquette after encountering an elderly man who took a phone call during a movie screening.

On Tuesday, October 20, Rita shared her experience of watching a movie in a cinema when an elderly man answered a call and put it on speakerphone.

She said the man “talked like no one was around him.”

Rita then confronted him, saying, “Maingay po. Nasa sinehan kayo.”

“Pasensya na, senior na,” the old man told her.

“Senior na din ako,” Rita replied. She turned 62 last September.

She said the old man told the caller he was inside a cinema before turning off his mobile phone.

“SENIOR na nga, so he should have learned social manners by then,” the actress wrote on Threads.

“Sometimes, we just need to remind others about good manners, senior or not,” Rita added.

View on Threads

View on Threads

“‘Yung anak ko nga sinasabihan ako ‘pag bright masyado ang cp [cellphone] ko. At ang sabi pa niya ay HINDI EXCUSE ang pagiging SENIOR sa kawalan ng manners. Precisely!” Rita wrote in another post.

“Dapat marami nang natutunan ang senior. Tapos ‘yung misis, dedma sa rudeness nung asawa. Ano ituturo nila sa mga anak o apo nila?” she added, referring to the elderly she encountered.

Last September, moviegoers reminded fellow cinemagoers to observe proper cinema etiquette after some were spotted answering phone calls inside theaters.

RELATED: Lights, camera, courtesy: Moviegoers sound off on cinema etiquette during National Cinema Day

Filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone previously reminded moviegoers that cinemas are public spaces, not their living rooms.

“Movie ticket lang nabili natin, hindi buong sinehan, opo. Sinehan po ito, hindi mo sala,” she previously wrote.