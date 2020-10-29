‘Sige, i-cover mo lang’: 6cyclemind’s hits get fresh spins almost 2 decades later

After almost two decades of generation-defining anthems, a number of hits of local band 6cyclemind get fresh renditions via the “Sige, I-cover Mo Lang!” project.

Sony Music Philippines and 6cyclemind on Wednesday evening officially released the special compilation of this project that seeks to introduce to young listeners some of the band’s greatest music.

The project features shortlisted entries from music fans remaking select hits of the band. It contains three tracks that were rearranged and given a fresh new spin to contrast or complement the band’s distinct sound.

Released as digital singles a few months earlier, Bianca’s “Biglaan” and Twenty-Nine Eleven’s “I” took creative liberties in terms of arrangement and interpretation, but retained the original’s melodic sensibilities as a way to preserve and recognize its timeless appeal.

To date, Bianca’s rendition of “Biglaan“ has racked up 1.6 million streams on Spotify, while Twenty-Nine Eleven’s version of “I” gained over 3 million streams on the same platform.

Sixteen-year-old Bianca shared that she chose “Biglaan” as the official track to cover because it is the first song released by the band. She added that the single was also released the year she was born.

On the other hand, Fony of Twenty-Nine Eleven shared that her group chose “I” because they found the lyrics beautifully written, adding that many can relate to it.

Meanwhile, Payapa Project, composed of Dan Billano (vocals), Jepoy Almario (percussion), Tatit Escolano (guitars), Choi Gonzales (bass) and Raf Gonzales (drums), completes the trifecta of releases from the project.

The alternative rock band, through their vocalist’s powerful voice, was given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to render their own version of “Kasalanan,” a chart-topping song from the album, Project 6cyclemind. Their infectious take officially dropped Wednesday evening as the third and final single of the tribute compilation.

These songs are now re-released into a music video format helmed by the band’s manager and sixth member Darwin Hernandez. The final versions of the cover tunes were recorded at Backdoor Recording Studio, and were produced by 6cyclemind and Soupstar Music.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Hernandez shared that they tried to recreate the former music videos of 6cyclemind and gave them a modernized take. However, the team of four behind the music video faced challenges during the quarantine period when they filmed the music videos.

Some were shot on zoom with online instructions, others were filmed on location, but following strict rules of physical distancing.

Nevertheless, the artists were satisfied with the outcome of the music videos despite limitations.

“Sobrang thankful kami. Sobrang natuwa kami. Exciting kasi naging curious din kami kung paano ‘yung paraan especially ngayong pandemic, kung paano masu-shoot ‘yung video kasi ganun nga maraming bawal, Pero napull-off naman. Sobrang ganda ng mga music videos,” Payapa Project said.

The “Sige-icover mo lang” project is an initiative that was initially an independent project. It encouraged fans to submit covers of their favorite songs from the band’s catalog.

The five-piece pop-rock band did not set some specific criteria for the fan submissions to give them freedom in their creative process. The band accepted all entries—be it phone recordings, change in tempo or of different genre.

“We gave them the freedom to interpret the song of their choice. While screening the entries, we followed our gut feel and looked for the cover that will move us. There were many entries that we really liked. It was difficult for the band to eliminate the other submissions because we had to limit it to just 3. Part 2, perhaps?” 6cyclemind lead guitarist Herbert Hernandez said.

Meanwhile, Tutti Caringal, the band’s vocalist said it’s their way of giving back for the support they enjoyed.

“We are lucky to witness how our audience, even from far-flung areas, sing our songs with us. This is indeed a very magical feeling. Online, we can also view our fans cover our songs. This makes us feel that, somehow, through our music, we have touched their lives. This is the reason why we have decided to do this project,” Caringal said before.

“I think it has always been our practice to help out other artists – the newer artists We made it a point na bitbitin sila in our own little way para ma-expose sila sa ganung level of performance or ‘yung ganung klaseng eksena,” he said Wednesday.

Asked if there will be another version of this initiative, the band said fans can expect it as they approach their 20th year in the industry.

