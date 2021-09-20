Key winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television:

Best drama series

“The Crown”

Best comedy series

“Ted Lasso”

Best limited series

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Best comedy actor

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best comedy actress

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best drama actress

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best drama actor

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best supporting actress in a drama

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best supporting actor in a drama

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Best supporting actor in a comedy

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Best supporting actress in a comedy

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, Limited series or movie

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

Best actor, Limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Best supporting actress, Limited series or movie

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Best supporting actor, Limited series or movie

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

