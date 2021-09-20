Key winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television:

Best drama series

  • “The Crown”

Best comedy series

  • “Ted Lasso”

Best limited series

  • “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best comedy actor

  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best comedy actress

  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best drama actress

  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best drama actor

  • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best supporting actress in a drama

  • Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best supporting actor in a drama

  • Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Best supporting actor in a comedy

  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Best supporting actress in a comedy

  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, Limited series or movie

  • Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

Best actor, Limited series or movie

  • Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Best supporting actress, Limited series or movie

  • Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Best supporting actor, Limited series or movie

  • Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” —Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Karishma Singh

