Key winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television:
Best drama series
- “The Crown”
Best comedy series
- “Ted Lasso”
Best limited series
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best comedy actor
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best comedy actress
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best drama actress
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Best drama actor
- Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Best supporting actress in a drama
- Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Best supporting actor in a drama
- Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Best supporting actor in a comedy
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Best supporting actress in a comedy
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best actress, Limited series or movie
- Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”
Best actor, Limited series or movie
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Best supporting actress, Limited series or movie
- Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Best supporting actor, Limited series or movie
- Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” —Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Karishma Singh
