‘Most beautiful night’: Where to watch Binibining Pilipinas 2022’s grand coronation

The most prestigious national beauty pageant in the country is back.

44 candidates will vie for the titles on the Binibining Pilipinas 2022‘s grand coronation night to be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 31.

Reigning beauty queens Hannah Arnold (Bb. Pilipinas International), Samantha Panlilio (Bb. Pilipinas Grand International), Cinderella Obenita (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental), and Maureen Montagne (Bb. Pilipinas Globe) will crown their successors.

This year’s winners will represent the country on the international stage of the respective beauty pageants.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves will host the coronation night.

P-pop hitmakers SB19 will perform at the event, as well as actress-singer Maymay Entrata.

ALSO READ: #QueensxKings: First look at Bb. Pilipinas’ modernized theme song track artwork

Pinoys can watch the 58th edition of Bb. Pilipinas through live telecast at TV5, Channel A2Z, the Kapamilya Channel and the Metro Channel on 10 p.m.

Viewers can also watch it on the official YouTube channel of Bb. Pilipinas and on iWant TFC.