Longsilog, a local breakfast staple, praised on international Reddit

The Filipino favorite dish called “longsilog” or sausage with fried eggs received some international love from an online forum.

A Redditor posted a photo of the dish in the forum r/food on September 11.

“[I ate] Filipino Longsilog (Sausage, Garlic Rice and Fried Eggs),” the post reads.

The forum is a “hub for food images and more on Reddit.”

It currently has 22.9 million members.

The post, meanwhile, has since garnered more than 16,000 upvotes on the subreddit.

The interest in the classic Filipino breakfast dish can be read in the discussion section.

Some Redditors asked others about the recipe and the ingredients.

“How do they make garlic rice?” one user said.

“I can never find longganisa in my area and have wanted to try this dish for a couple of years now. Are they any sausages common to America that are similar or close to longganisa?” another user commented.

“This is one of my favorite breakfasts. If we don’t have longganisa on hand we use fried spam as a substitute. Classic filo breaky,” another Redditor said.

One Redditor praised the original uploader on longsilog’s presentation in the photo.

“As a Filipino I’ve always loved the food, but never really thought it was the most visually well-plated cuisine. That looks great. Well done,” the Redditor said.

Longsilog is one of the many varieties of “silogs” or fried egg dishes in the Philippines.

Each dish is normally composed of fried eggs, fried rice and fried local sausage. It varies with the viand or the meat part.

Some popular variations include tapsilog (Filipino beef jerky), sisilog (sisig), spamsilog (luncheon meat), chicksilog (fried chicken) and cornsilog (corned beef).

The Redditor’s post was later cross-posted in r/Philippines, a subreddit for all topics related to the Philippines.

“It is nice to see Filipino food getting hyped up on Reddit,” the Redditor said.

Filipino cuisine has been making some buzz on social media recently.

Last March, TasteAtlas, an interactive global map of flavors, named lumpiang shanghai and tortang talong one of the best food dishes in Southeast Asia.

READ: SEA food ranked: Lumpiang shanghai, tortang talong ‘best’; balut ‘worst’

The same platform also named tortang talong as the best egg dish in the world.