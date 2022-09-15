Here’s how you can keep your immunity strong this rainy season

A prime mover in the health and wellness industry shared tips on how Filipinos can keep their immunity in tip-top shape this rainy season and while in a pandemic.

This is because citizens are expected to experience thunderstorms, tropical cyclones and monsoons from August to January next year.

Experts said that people are more prone to catch common colds, coughs and the flu during rainy season since viruses survive longer in moist weather.

A study, spearheaded by Yale, also found that a person’s immune response is minimized when their body’s temperature is lower than normal.

To keep the body’s immunity strong, Santé shared the following tips:

Eat more fruits and veggies

Vitamins and minerals from plant-based foods have antioxidant properties that reduce inflammation.

Research notes that a high-fiber diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, assists in growing and maintaining the body’s beneficial microbes that improve immune cell activity.

Exercise daily

Simple exercises can keep one’s blood pressure, weight and cardiovascular health normal.

Brisk walking, light jogging, or following a 30-minute beginner exercise video can be beneficial to the body.

Keep drinking water

Staying hydrated can prevent toxins from building up in one’s body.

Water is also healthier to drink other than juices or other flavored liquids since it does not have any calories or artificial sugars.

Get some zzz

According to a study, sleep-deprived people are more prone to catch colds than those with enough shut-eye

Adults are advised to sleep from seven to eight hours so that their cells have enough time to recover and recharge.

Take your vitamins

Supplements can maximize one’s immune health, especially if taken daily.

Supplements can maximize one's immune health, especially if taken daily.

It has a Vitamin C component that aids in decreasing Vitamin C deficiency, assists iron absorption, collagen formation, and wound healing.

Filipinos can learn more about other products by visiting health and wellness websites.