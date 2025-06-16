Left out in the rain: Public urged to shelter strays

An animal welfare organization has called on the public to be mindful of the condition of stray animals amid the ongoing rainy season.

On June 9, CARA Welfare Philippines reminded the public that wet weather is especially harsh on stray animals, who have no shelter or refuge to keep them warm and safe.

“Rainy days are harder for those without a home,” it said in a Facebook post.

“While we stay dry indoors, countless strays are left out in the cold and rain, with nowhere to go. Giving temporary shelter to shield them from the harsh downpour can mean the world to them,” the organization added.

“This rainy season, let’s not leave them out in the storm,” it said.

It also added the hashtags “#RainySeasonReminder” and “#BeKindToStrays.”

Last year, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) also appealed to drivers to check their vehicles before driving off, in case a stray animal had sought shelter in or under the car, particularly near the tires.

RELATED: Car owners told to check stray animals seeking shelter in vehicles ahead of rainy season

Wet weather

State weather bureau PAGASA declared the onset of the rainy season on June 2, citing that “scattered to widespread rainfall has been observed” due to the southwest monsoon (habagat).

The agency said this marks the start of the rainy season across the western portions of Luzon and the Visayas.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, habagat, and other climate and weather events,” PAGASA said.

The rainy season in the country usually lasts until November.

Despite this, there may still be periods of reduced or no rainfall that can last for several days or weeks, called “monsoon breaks.”