‘Mood healing sanctuary’ van Gogh is Bipolar opens branch in UP Diliman

Van Gogh is Bipolar, a known restaurant in Maginhawa, Quezon City, has opened a branch in the University of the Philippines Diliman Campus.

“I never told anyone until today. My Beloved Van Gogh is Bipolar (vGiB) got thy first borne child called ‘U.P. vGiB’ located at my alma mater University of the Philippines in Diliman,” the restaurant announced on their Facebook on Tuesday, December 20.

“To all the misfit, the outcast, the philosopher, the rebel, the knight, the queen, the saint, the weirdo, the lonewolf, the blacksheep, the awakened, the genius and the beyond…PARA SA ATIN ITO MGA KAPATID AT MGA KAIBIGAN,” the restaurant said in a separate post.

The restaurant is owned by artist and chef Jetro Rafael who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Established in 2009, the restaurant serves as a mood-healing sanctuary for its customers.

The second branch of the restaurant is specifically located in U.P. Food Hub. The branch can be easily distinguished by its bold red painted walls and quirky chandeliers.

Last week, van Gogh is Bipolar launched the vGiB Kind Wardrobe” or “Ang Mabuting Aparador” project where the public can give a gift and take one for themselves or their loved ones.

