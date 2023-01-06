Where to watch Miss Universe 2022 coronation night

The much-anticipated 71st Miss Universe pageant will be aired by ABS-CBN on January 15, Sunday at 9 a.m. (Manila time).

“The long wait is over! Nasa atin parin ang korona. Watch the most beautiful day in the universe live from the USA,” ABS-CBN Entertainment said in a video teaser.

Viewers can catch Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi competing for the crown via A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELESTE CORTESI 🦋 (@celeste_cortesi)

RELATED: Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi is officially off to the 71st Miss Universe pageant

Replays will also be available on the same day at 10:30 p.m. on the same channels, this time including TV5. Metro Channel will air more replays later in the week.

The 25-year-old Filipino-Italian will compete against more than 80 delegates in New Orleans, USA.

If Celeste wins the title, she would be the country’s fifth Miss Universe, joining Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi’s communication skills take spotlight in Telemundo interview clip