Celeste Cortesi’s communication skills take spotlight in Telemundo interview clip 

An interview clip of Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi went viral as Filipinos took notice of her communication skills days before the grand coronation of the beauty pageant.

The 25-year-old Filipino-Italian was interviewed by Telemundo 42, the Spanish-language channel in Louisiana, where the crowning of the 71st Miss Universe will be held.

Celeste was approached by its correspondent minutes after she arrived at the New Orleans airport.

The clip of her interview was reposted by an online pageant community on Facebook, where it has earned 12,000 likes and “love” reactions and 160,000 views so far.

“Ayun, nilabas na interview [niya] from @telemundo42,” Facebook page Powerhouseph wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

The original video is also uploaded on Telemundo 42’s own Facebook with the following caption, as translated from Google:

“The beautiful Miss Universe Philippines 2022, #CelesteCortesi, minutes after her arrival at the #NewOrleans airport.”

Those who watched the interview praised Celeste for “improving” her communication skills, especially amid the looming coronation.

“Celeste, your accent sounds Italian Spanish! Go get that crown! Very eloquent…” a Filipino Facebook user commented with folded hand emojis.

“Nag-improve [‘yung] communication skills niya… laban, Celeste!!! Wear the 5th [fifth] crown,” another Pinoy wrote with a raised arm emoji.

“Articulate… laking improvement… hope and pray she will win. Wait, maka-vote na nga..” commented a different Filipino.

Some non-Filipinos who also watched the clip also expressed fondness for Celeste.

“Una de mis favoritas,” a Facebook user wrote with a heart-eyed emoji. It translates to “One of my favorites.”

The Pasay beauty grew up in Italy and has assimilated the heavy accent of how Italians speak in English.

Despite this, she said that it is her values which make her a Filipina, crediting her Filipina mom.

“And what makes me a Filipina are the values that my Filipina mom always gave me throughout my journey here. She always expressed the values of Filipino people, and those values have been with me up to this day. And that’s what makes me a Filipina, a real Filipina,” Celeste said last year.

She will compete against more than 80 delegates in the beauty pageant with the coronation happening on January 15 (Manila time).

If Celeste wins, she will bag the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.