Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi is officially off to the 71st Miss Universe pageant

Philippines’ bet Celeste Cortesi was officially sent off to compete in the latest edition of the Miss Universe competition.

On January 3, the Miss Universe Philippines page uploaded images of Celeste’s look during her small send-off party for the 71st Miss Universe in Louisiana, United States.

The much-anticipated coronation night will be hosted at the New Orleans Ernest N. Moral Convention Center slated on January 14.

In MUP’s post, it was stated that the party was held at a Filipino restaurant called “Titas of Manila”.

“Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi’s look on her official send off to the @missuniverse 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana USA hosted by Charina Vergara of Titas of Manila and arranged Hydee Pichai @mamahydz,” the organization said.

“We wish you all the luck, Celeste!” it added.

Celeste was wearing an all-red terno dress by Filipino fashion designer Chris Nick Delos Reyes.

Voltaire Tayag, director of communications for MUP, also posted photos with Celeste and other snapshots of the intimate event on his Instagram.

“An intimate send-off for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 @celeste_cortesi hosted by Charina Vergara of Titas of Manila and Hydee Pichai @mamahydz,” Tayag said.

“She leaves for New Orleans tomorrow morning with the entire MUPh team,” he added.

Several users praised Celeste’s send-off look via the comments section of the posts.

“Grabe lutang na lutang talaga ang ganda kahit simpleng make up lang. NAPAKAGANDA mo Celeste,” one user said.

Others cheered for her and hoped that she will bring home the next Miss Universe crown.

“Good luck Celeste bring home the 5th MU crown,” one user said.

“Manifesting the next Miss Universe,” another user commented.

Celeste, who represented Pasay City, won the local version of the prestigious pageant last May 2022.

In 2018, she also won the Miss Earth Philippines crown, thus being one of the few local beauty queens who won two national beauty contests in their careers.

To help Celeste advance to the semifinals round, Filipino fans can vote for her via the Miss Universe website and its official mobile application.

Each person is entitled to one free vote for Celeste under the keyword “Philippines” on the platform.

