How to vote for Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi into Miss Universe 2022 semifinals

Pageant fans can start voting for Philippines’ bet Celeste Cortesi for her to reach the semifinals at the 71st edition of Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Philippines on Thursday, November 17 released on social media the official headshot of Celeste who is vying to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

“The Miss Universe season is upon us! Here’s the official headshot of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi,” the post reads.

MUP also invited pageant fans to vote for Celeste to get into the semifinals through this link Welcome to the 71st MISS UNIVERSE Vote (choicely.com).

Celeste herself also asked her supporters to vote for her via the Miss Universe application.

She made this request in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for your unconditional love and support. Mahal ko kayo. Go on the Miss Universe app and vote for your favorite candidate,” Celeste said.

The voting period for the Miss Universe 2022 candidates will run from Nov. 16 to Jan. 13, 2023.

To vote for Celeste, follow these instructions via the Miss Universe website.

Download the Miss Universe app or visit the link provided on the post. Search for the keyword “Philippines” on the platform. Click the yellow star on Celeste’s image. Different voting packages will appear after. Choose one for Celeste. Each person has one free vote.

Here’s a screenshot of the pricing of the different voting packages:

Several Filipinos, meanwhile, showered Celeste with support under the comments section of MUP’s post. They also encouraged others to vote for the Philippine bet via the MU app.

“Manifesting that [Celeste Cortesi] will bring back the crown as 5th Miss Universe of the Philippines!” one Facebook user said.

“Ibigay natin ang buong soporta sa pambato natin wag muna natin pangngunahan tadhana,” another Facebook user commented.

“Go Philippines, go for 5th crown,” another user said.

Celeste is vying to succeed current crown-holder India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.

The coronation night will take place on Jan. 14, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Should Celeste win, she will join the following Miss Universe titleholders: