‘Not gonna happen’: Celeste Cortesi unbothered by Miss Universe PH ‘love life curse’

The newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Silvia Celeste Cortesi on Friday shared that she is confident that the so-called title holder’s love life “curse.”

During a virtual meet and greet with the press organized by PLDT Home, Celeste said she and her boyfriend, Philippine Azkals player Mathew Custodio just laugh off comments about their potential breakup.

“You know whenever we read these comments, we always laugh about it because Matthew has been supportive during my journey, that you know, it’s just so amazing,” Celeste said during the virtual media round table.

“Whenever I was stressed, whenever I was going through something, he will always be there and support me and understand. So, I know that now that I’m Miss universe Philippines he will keep doing that. He’s just so kind and supportive towards me that when we read these comments we really just laugh about it because we know that is not gonna happen,” she added.

For Celeste, her Miss Universe Philippines crown will just make their relationship stronger.

“The fact that I am Miss Universe Philippines will never get in the way of our relationship. It will just make it stronger,” the beauty queen said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathew (@mathewcustodio)

Love life curse?

The “love life curse” theory was brought up late last year after Miss Universe 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez confirmed her split with DJ Kate Jagdon, her former girlfriend for nearly seven years.

Some social media users perceived that there might be a curse on Miss Universe Philippines winners who are in a relationship.

READ: Fans bring up Miss Universe PH ‘love life curse’ theory anew amid Bea-Kate split

Early 2021, Rabiya Mateo, who won the first edition of the Miss Universe Philippines, broke up with her longtime boyfriend Neil Salvacion.

Prior to that in 2019, Catriona Gray also parted ways with longtime boyfriend Clint Bondad.

Despite the reported separation of her predecessors, Celeste allayed the fears of her supporters and those who believe in the “relationship curse.”

“I just want to say to these people, you know, there is a curse apparently, but it’s not gonna work on us,” the beauty queen said laughing.

Celeste is a 24-year-old model from Pasay City who is set to represent the country in the 71st Miss Universe slated in San Jose, California in December.

In 2018, Celeste won the Miss Earth Philippines title. She competed in Miss Universe 2018 and placed in the Top 8.

During the Miss Universe Philippines 2022, Celeste bagged several awards such as Ms. Photogenic, Best in Swimsuit and Miss PLDT Home 2022.

Celeste joined the ranks of Carlene Aguilar (Miss Earth Philippines 2001 and Miss World Philippines 2005) and Catriona (Miss World Philippines 2016 and Miss Universe Philippines 2018) who are the first two Filipinos to win two national crowns.