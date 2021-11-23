Fans bring up Miss Universe PH ‘love life curse’ theory anew amid Bea-Kate split

Is the Miss Universe Philippines curse on love life real?

Some Filipinos wondered after Kate Jagdon confirmed her breakup with Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bet Bea Luigi Gomez.

During the preliminary interview of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 last August, Gomez introduced Jagdon and revealed that they were then in a relationship for nearly seven years.

“I do most of these things with my girlfriend Kate. We’ve been together for six years, going seven in a few months,” the beauty queen said.

Jagdon also cheered for Gomez after the latter was crowned the new Miss Universe Philippines.

“You have proved once again @beatriceluigigmz that you’re worthy of all the big things in life. Congratulations to you for doing it once again! We are so proud of you!” Jagdon wrote late September in a now-deleted Instagram post.

READ: ‘Inspiration to every Filipino’: Proud girlfriend cheers Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez

Months later, speculations about the couple’s split circulated online, particularly among pageant enthusiasts.

Jagdon finally addressed the issue in a statement she posted on Instagram Stories on November 23.

“Bea and I have parted ways. I am simply taking this step to move forward and go on with my life. Nothing more,” she said.

The DJ also said that she initially didn’t want to speak up at first. However, she decided to issue a short statement before rumors get out of hand.

“These past few weeks have been the most difficult time of my personal life. It was a conscious decision to keep quiet, after all this is a personal matter and I chose my privacy above everything else,” Jagdon said.

“I don’t want to say anything more that fits anyone’s decision. This statement will be shortb before rumors and falsifications get out of hand,” she added.

Jagdon then thanked her family and friends who supported her since the breakup.

She ended her statement with well wishes for Gomez’s pageant journey.

“We all go forward with love and respect and I wish Bea the best of luck in her journey. At this moment, please respect my privacy and this will be the last time I will address this issue. Thank you,” Jagdon said.

Is this a ‘curse’?

Following reports about their split, some social media users perceived that there might be a curse in MUP winners who are in a relationship.

“So the Miss Universe Ph relationship curse is true another in a relationship Miss Universe Philippines break up news,” one Twitter user said.

“MISS UNIVERSE CURSE IS REAL,” another user wrote.

“May sumpa tong miss universe lahat nalang nagkakahiwalay,” another tweeted.

One Facebook user quipped that there might be a hidden “rule” for crowned MUP queens to be single.

“One rule ata ng MU is single dapat para walang bashers hahaha as usual wala silang personal na buhay,” the Twitter user wrote.

Early this year, former beauty queen Rabiya Mateo, who won the first edition of the MUP, parted ways with her longtime boyfriend Neil Salvacion.

In 2019, Catriona Gray also separated with long-time boyfriend Clint Bondad.

Those who rooted for Gomez and Jagdon’s relationship, meanwhile, were saddened over the breakup.

“This is sad. I rooted for Bea and Kate too. I thought their relationship is strong enough to withstand the so called ‘curse’ of the crown. Hope they both heal though. Good luck pa rin kay Bea sa Miss U journey niya,” one Twitter user said.

“Akala ko talaga hindi tatalab yung sumpa sa Miss U sa kanila like they’ve been together almost 7 years,” another user wrote.

Gomez is set to compete for the 70th edition of the international Miss Universe contest in Israel on December 12.